David Kosse Exits Netflix Amid Streamer’s Rejigging of EMEA Content Operations

Netflix’s VP of international film David Kosse is set to step down from the streamer after a three-year tenure, Variety has confirmed.

The company is currently restructuring its European content business and is moving to a regionalized structure in EMEA, according to a source close the company. All European content, including films and TV, will now be handled by Larry Tanz, EMEA Content Lead, who is based in Amsterdam. Tanz was previously heading the TV business in the region.

Before Kosse joined Netflix, the streamer had local offices in a few cities outside the U.S., and now operates 29 offices across the globe in places like Berlin, Istanbul, Madrid, Mexico City and Seoul.

Going forward, the international film team will be led by Teresa Moneo who will report to Scott Stuber, head of global film. “Teresa has incredible relationships with the European film community and partnered closely with David to build our slate of international films, said Stuber.

Kosse joined Netflix in 2019, and oversaw all of international film production and acquisitions. He played a key role in making and acquiring significant non-English language films that can travel around the world. Kosse greenlighted many movie which world premiered at major festivals, including “All Quiet on the Western Front” which opened at Toronto, and Romain Gavras’s “Athena ” which competed at Venice. Other recent titles include “The Swimmers,” which played on opening night at Toronto.

“I really enjoyed my time at Netflix. We made a wide range of fantastic films, I worked with some great people, both inside and outside the company, and learned a lot,” said Koss I look forward to using this experience to make more films with Netflix and others.”

Stuber said Kosse “joined Netflix when our film offering outside the US was still nascent (…) went on to build our European film team and attracted filmmakers and talent like Paolo Sorrentino, Ed Berger, Matthias Schweighöfer and J.A. Bayona to the company.

