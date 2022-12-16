David Fincher to Receive Honorary Cesar Award in France

David Fincher is set to receive the Honorary Cesar Award, France’s highest film prize, during a ceremony which will take place Feb. 24 in Paris.

“Fincher is one of these rare filmmakers whose entire filmography has become cult over the years,” said the Cesar Academie in a release.

The French organization described Fincher as being a “visionary,” and said his movies were “hypnotic, intellectual and a source of inspiration for so many artists.”

“He shocked us with ‘Seven,’ kept us on the edge with ‘The Game,’ and struck us again with ‘Fight Club.’ With ‘Zodiac,’ ‘The Social Network,’ ‘Gone Girl,’ which is his biggest film success so far, or with ‘Mank,’ he breaks the usual codes and garners raving international reviews,” said the Cesar Academie.

The Honorary Cesar Award, which pays tribute to artists and filmmakers’ career achievements, has previously be handed out to actors such as Cate Blanchett (“Tar”), Penelope Cruz, Robert Redford and George Clooney.