Italy’s David Di Donatello Film Awards to Monitor Ecological Sustainability of Eligible Entries (EXCLUSIVE)

Italy’s David di Donatello Awards are launching an innovative ecological initiative under which they will monitor the environmental sustainability of productions in the running for the country’s top film prizes.

The move is being touted as a first of this type by Davids organizers who are hoping it can become a game changer in prompting companies in Italy and across Europe to reduce the environmental impact of their film productions.

To monitor the carbon footprint and other green aspects of movies submitted to the Davids, the organisation has forged a partnership with EcoMuvi, an Italian protocol that certifies a film production’s ecological sustainability from pre-product through post.

Starting with films entered in the 2023 edition of the Italian prizes, the David di Donatello Academy will be asking production companies of submitted entries to fill out a detailed questionnaire prepared by EcoMuvi. This will be done on a voluntary basis, with no obligation to adhere to the initiative. EcoMuvi will then analyse the provided data that will be used to compile an overall report on the state of sustainable film production in Italy.

“The David Awards will therefore become the first national film academy in Europe to monitor the progress of national sustainable production,” the org. said in a statement.

In the U.K. a BAFTA-affiliated organization called Albert has been encouraging sustainability in film and TV production through The Climate Content Pledge, which has been signed by CEOs from 12 of the U.K.’s biggest media brands, who account for 70% of U.K. audiences’ consumption of film and TV.

David di Donatello Academy president Piera Detassis in the statement called the move “a first step.” She added that she hoped that “this attention to sustainability can find support from production companies in Italy and also positively stimulate the dialogue [on sustainability] underway within other national film academies at an international level.”

“We are honored and proud to be able to support the academy on this path,” said EcoMuvi chief Ludovica Chiarini.

“We are sure that under their guidance we will be able to find the best way to put the skills that we have acquired in almost 10 years as a pioneer in this sector in Europe at the service of such a complex project that is tenaciously innovative and ambitious,” Chiarini added.