David Cronenberg to Receive Honorary Donostia Award at San Sebastian Festival

David Cronenberg will receive the honorary Donostia Award at the 70th San Sebastian Film Festival. The gala ceremony will be followed by the presentation of Cronenberg’s latest film, “Crimes of the Future,” a daring science fiction movie starring Viggo Mortensen (“A History of Violence,” “Eastern Promises”), Kristen Stewart and Lea Seydoux. The movie world premiered in competition at Cannes.

The celebrated Canadian filmmaker has so far directed 20 features including works considered today to be the classics of genres like sci-fi, horror, psychological drama and thriller.

San Sebastian previously welcomed Cronenberg in 2004 for the screening of “Crash” as part of the Incorrect@s retrospective, as well as in 2007 for the premiere of “Eastern Promises” on opening night.

Cronenberg joins the list of moviemakers to have received the Donostia Award, alongside many others including Francis Ford Coppola, Woody Allen, Oliver Stone, Agnès Varda, Hirokazu Koreeda and Costa-Gavras.

More to come.