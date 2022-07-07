David Cronenberg’s ‘Crimes of the Future’ Acquired by Vertigo Releasing for U.K., Ireland (EXCLUSIVE)

Vertigo Releasing has acquired Canadian auteur David Cronenberg’s body-horror film “Crimes of the Future” for U.K. and Ireland distribution.

The film stars Oscar nominees Viggo Mortensen (“Green Book”) and Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”) and Palme d’Or winner Léa Seydoux (“No Time To Die”).

The film, which bowed in competition at Cannes earlier this year, explores the human species adapting to a synthetic environment where the body undergoes new transformations and mutations. It follows celebrity performance artist Saul Tenser (Mortensen) who with his partner Caprice (Seydoux) publicly showcases the metamorphosis of his organs in avant-garde performances. Timlin (Stewart), an investigator from the National Organ Registry, obsessively tracks their movements, which is when a mysterious group is revealed.

Reviewing the film for Variety, critic Owen Gleiberman wrote: “David Cronenberg is out to provoke and disturb us with something far more traumatic than mere monsters.”

Vertigo Releasing acquired the rights from Rocket Science, who are handling international sales. Vertigo’s Edward Caffrey and Claire Taylor of Rocket Science negotiated the deals. Vertigo plans to release the film widely in cinemas on Sept. 9.

Caffrey said: “It’s an honor to be working with David Cronenberg whose films are always an event, which is what we need more of in the independent marketplace right now.”

“Crimes of the Future” is a Robert Lantos production through his Serendipity Point Films, in association with Argonauts Productions S.A., Crave, CBC Films, ERT, Rocket Science, with participation of EKOME, The Greek Film Center, and Ontario Creates. The Canada-Hellenic Republic co-production was filmed on location in Athens, Greece. It was distributed by Neon in the U.S.