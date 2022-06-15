Dark Star Acquires North American Rights to ‘Lonesome’ Ahead of Frameline Festival (EXCLUSIVE)

Dark Star Pictures has acquired distribution rights in North America for Australian gay love story “Lonesome,” directed by Craig Boreham. Following its world premiere at the Seattle Intl. Film Festival in April, San Francisco’s Frameline Film Festival will present the film on June 20. The film is also screening at the Guadalajara Intl. Film Festival, which runs June 10-18.

The deal was made with Berlin-based sales outfit M-Appeal, which has already secured distribution for the film in the U.K. and Ireland (Peccadillo Pictures), France (Optimale Distribution), multi-territory Europe (Cinemien/OUTtv Europe), and Poland (Tongariro Releasing).

Sydney-based Boreham was described by The Guardian newspaper as “a strong new voice in Australian Queer cinema” following the premiere of his debut feature film “Teenage Kicks” at the Sydney Film Festival in 2016.

“Lonesome” follows Casey, a country boy, who finds himself down and out in Sydney. When he meets Tib, a street-smart city boy struggling with his own scars of isolation, there’s chemistry, not only sexually but also emotionally as both men find something they have been missing.

“Taking audiences on a thrilling, hedonistic and erotic journey, the film’s lead characters navigate hook-up culture alongside their search for real connection,” according to M-Appeal.

Michael Repsch, president of Dark Star Pictures, said Boreham has “crafted an enthralling and visually stunning take on the big city meets country love story. This refreshing vision is a great representation of the stories Dark Star wants to share with audiences.”

Dark Star, which focuses on auteur-driven and thought-provoking cinema, will be taking “Lonesome” to film festivals first with a theatrical release planned for early 2023, beginning in New York and Los Angeles, and a digital release to follow. Alongside “Lonesome,” Dark Star is launching several newly acquired titles at Frameline Film Festival, including “Phantom Project,” “El Houb” and “Petit Mal.”

Gathering interest from LGBTQ and generalist festivals alike, “Lonesome” world premiered in April at Seattle, followed by InsideOut Toronto, Guadalajara, Lovers Film Festival Turin and Sydney Intl. Film Festival.

“Lonesome” is produced by Ulysses Oliver, Dean Francis, Ben Ferris and Boreham.

Boreham’s awards include best film at My Queer Career, Mardi Gras Film Festival, the City of Melbourne Best Short Film Award, Melbourne Queer Film Festival and National Film Sound Archive Orlando Award. In 2008, a retrospective of Boreham’s work, Cinema of True Poison, was presented by Fundacion Triangulo in Madrid.