Pantaya, Elefantec Shoot ‘La Rebelión’ With ‘A Fantastic Woman’ Lead Daniela Vega, Aracely Arámbula (EXCLUSIVE)

Premium U.S. Spanish-language streaming service Pantaya and Elefantec Global, co-founded by ex -Televisa top exec Pepe Bastón, have gone into production near Mexico City on six-part series “La rebelión,” which turns on one of the most powerful of recent drama series narratives: Women fighting back.

Described by Pantaya and Elefantec as a “melodramatic thriller,” the six-part series will premiere on Pantaya in the U.S. and Puerto Rico in the third quarter of 2022.

Typifying the kind of series that Elefantec aims to bring to Pantaya, “La Rebellion” boasts an impactful ensemble key cast of Aracely Arámbula, star of “La Doña,” Chile’s Daniela Vega, lead in the Academy Award-winning “A Fantastic Woman,” Ana Serradilla (“El hubiera sí existe”) and Adriana Paz (“Locked Up”).

First fruit of Pantaya-Elefantec production alliance, “La Rebelion” is directed by Spain’s Iñaki Peñafiel after his helming gigs on high-profile Spanish series “Express,” produced by Starzplay, The Mediapro Studio and Pantaya, and Buendía Estudios’ “The Cook of Castamar,” a hit on Atresplayer Premium, Atresmedia TV and now Netflix. Screenplay is by Mexico’s Adriana Pelusi, co-writer of Mexican teen drama “Control Z.”

The series turns on four seemingly happily married women who suddenly disappear from their homes. They had their reasons, however, such as marriages and home lives that did not turn out as they dreamed. But “leaving has its risks and the women will be inexorably bound to each other – not only by their journey but also by murder,” the synopsis runs.

Cast also takes in Alex De La Madrid (“Monarca”), Arap Bethke (“Buscando a Frida”), Macarena García (“Control Z”), Erik Guecha (“La Bandida”) and legendary Mexican actress Blanca Guerra (“The Three Sides of Ana”), among others.

Examining the dark side of the seemingly perfect lives of four characters who ignore the secrets of the people they live with and whom they think they know, the show focuses on relatable aspects of human experience: Marriage, freedom, motherhood, patriarchy, friendships, and social constructs, Pantaya and Elefantec said Friday.

“We are very proud to be kicking off our first production with the Elefantec Team. We know this is going to be a special series, with a star-studded cast, edge-of-your-seat story, and top-notch creative team,” said Mario Almeida, head of content for Pantaya. “

“‘La Rebelión’ is the perfect example of the kind of projects Elefantec is aiming for: High-quality content for the U.S. Hispanic and Latin American audiences, backed by the best on-screen and off-screen talent in the Latino industry. We thank Pantaya for joining us in this vision,” said Elefantec Global’s Bastón.

The series adds to Pantaya’s roster of premium original series, one of the fastest growing in the Spanish-speaking world playing off first-look or talent deals with top international production partners and big Latino stars.

The co-development and production pact with Elefantec Global was announced in August. In the space of a few days in mid-October, Pantaya confirmed a partnership with Fremantle and Fabula to develop eight new series and a multiyear direct-to-platform agreement for the production of Spanish-language films with El Estudio, The Lift and Traziende Films.

An overall deal with “Dark Desire” star Maite Perroni was unveiled in November; Mauricio Ochmann has also signed a multiyear first look deal with Pantaya, revealed early December.

“We’re a smaller player focused on the U.S. Hispanic market and then partnering with folks in Mexico and Latin America and around the world, said Paul Presburger, Pantelion Films and Pantaya CEO.

Securing such deals “is a way to ensure that we have a steady stream of marketable and important content over the next several years,” he told Variety.