Lucca Comics: Live Action Movie of Italy’s Popular ‘Dampyr’ Fantasy Ready For Release – Watch First Clip (EXCLUSIVE)

“Dampyr,” an ambitious live-action movie adaptation of the eponymous cult fantasy franchise from Italy’s independent publisher Sergio Bonelli is launching Oct. 28 in Italian cinemas and opening Lucca Comics & Games, the unique event dedicated to cosplay and comics held in the medieval Tuscan town of Lucca.

Based on the first two comics in the “Dampyr” series, which runs to 300 issues, this $15 million English-language action thriller marks the first feature from the Bonelli Cinematic Universe, which Lucca chief Emanuele Vietina describes as “Italy’s Marvel.” Watch exclusive international clip, above.

Set during the Balkan wars of the early 1990s, the series follows Harlan, who is haunted by nightmares as he wanders the countryside making money pretending to be a Dampyr – half human, half vampire – ridding villages of what residents believe are evil monsters. When summoned by soldiers who are under attack by real vampires, Harlan finds out the truth: he is a real Dampyr.

The “Dampyr” comics were created by Mauro Boselli and Maurizio Colombo and written by Giovanni Masi, Alberto Ostini, and Mauro Uzzeo.

In the movie Wade Briggs (“Please Like Me”) plays Harlan, the Dampyr; Stuart Martin (“Jamestown) is Emil Kurjak, a former soldier who is Harlan’s sidekick; and Frida Frida Gustavsson (“Arne Dahl”) plays Tesla, a vampire who is Harlan’s partner.

The cast also includes Dvid Morrissey (“Good Omens”) as Gorka, Sebastian Croft (“Game of Thrones”) as Yuri, and Luke Roberts (“300: Rise of an Empire”) as Draka.

“Dampyr,” which was shot in various locations in Romania, is helmed by first-timer Riccardo Chemello, who cut his teeth directing commercials for, among others, Red Bull, Disney, and Armani.

A seasoned crew includes Giorgio Gregorini, who won the Oscar for Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling for “Suicide Squad,” Vladimir Furdik (”Skyfall”) as fight choreographer, Lubomir Misak (“Game of Thrones”) as stunt coordinator, and Giovanni Casalnuovo (“Wanted”) as costume designer.

The producers are Roberto Proia for Eagle Pictures, Vincenzo Sarno for Sergio Bonelli Editore and Andrea Sgaravatti for Brandon Box.