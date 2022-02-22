CPH:DOX Unveils Lineup for Science Sidebar With A.I., Pandemic, Climate Crisis Among Topics

Copenhagen Intl. Documentary Film Festival (CPH:DOX), which runs in-person from March 23 to April 3, has unveiled its Science sidebar, a program consisting of 15 science-related films.

Among the films are “A.I. at War,” which takes the viewer on a journey with an A.I. robot to some of the world’s conflict zones, “Pleistocene Park,” which follows a Russian geophysicist’s quest to recreate the ecosystem of the last ice age through radical rewilding, and “How to Survive a Pandemic,” a look behind the scenes of the COVID-19 vaccination rollout.

Also included are “Going Circular,” which urges us to rethink the entire economic system by respecting the planet’s limited resources, “Unseen Skies,” which suggests ways to resist state surveillance, and “Healers,” which looks at the relationship between doctors and their patients, and examines the latest trends in alternative medicine.

Niklas Engstrøm, artistic director at CPH:DOX, said: “Science and its role in our society constitute a central focus point for CPH:DOX. We have emphasized this with the choice of this year’s opening film – the Danish film ‘Into the Ice,’ which at its core is a film about the importance of research.”

“Into the Ice” follows three of the world’s leading glaciologists into some of the most ferocious and extreme landscapes on Earth in their attempt to understand the consequences of climate change.

Engstrøm added: “We are proud to present a Science program that speaks directly to the most important agendas in the current public debate. This includes the climate and biodiversity crisis, the management of the corona crisis, mass surveillance and the escalating use of artificial intelligence.”

CPH:DOX’s Science program is supported by the Danish Society of Engineers, the National Museum of Denmark, the Faculty of Health and Medical Sciences at the University of Copenhagen, and Copenhagen Business School. The full program for CPH:DOX will be announced on March 1.

CPH:SCIENCE

“After Nature” (Esther Elmholt, Denmark, world premiere)

Four Danish scientists and an artist struggle in their own way to mitigate the manmade mass extinction, and understand how humanity’s pursuit of wealth might lead to an ecological collapse.

“A.I. at War” (Florent Marcie, France/Iraq/Syria/Malaysia)

What can artificial intelligence tell us about the darkest side of humanity? A philosophical and paradoxical human adventure with a robot as travel companion, and with light in the darkness.

“How to Survive a Pandemic” (David France, U.S.)

The story of the world’s biggest health science project: the rollout of the coronavirus vaccine.

“Carbon – An Unauthorized Biography” (Daniella Oretega and Niobe Thompson, Australia/Canada, international premiere)

A film about carbon, the most misunderstood element on Earth.

“Going Circular” (Richard Dale, The Netherlands)

Today’s economic, social and climate crises force us to rethink global paradigms by respecting the planet’s limited resources. Four groundbreaking thinkers point out that the solutions to a circular social structure are already existing in nature.

“Healers” (Marie-Eve Hildbrand, Switzerland)

A thought-provoking film about the relationship between doctors and their patients that also takes a peek at the latest trends in alternative medicine. Dr. Hildbrand, the director’s own father, is approaching retirement, while a group of medical students are making their own experiences.

“The Invisible Extinction” (Steven Lawrence and Sarah Schenck, U.S., world premiere)

The extinction of healthy bacteria in our bodies could escalate a new global health crisis. The good news: the field’s top two scientists are on the case, examining the impact microbiomes have on our wellbeing.

“The North Drift” (Steffen Krones, Germany, world premiere)

A message in a bottle from Dresden brings news of incredible ocean currents and plastic debris in the world’s vast floating ecosystems. An idealistic and pictorial adventure film with a serious agenda.

“People We Come Across” (Mia Halme, Finland)

Seven hundred Finnish tourists travel to Benin to take part in a vaccine trial in an understatedly funny film with a warm eye for human flaws and the tension between good intentions and harmful effects.

“Pleistocene Park” (Luke Griswold-Tergis, U.S.)

Genius or madman? An adventure film that takes us on a bumpy journey to the Siberian steppes, where a Russian geophysicist wants to restore the ecosystems of the Ice Age through radical rewilding.

“The Quintessence” (Pamela Breda, U.K./France/Switzerland/U.S./Italy)

Philosophical free-style with some of the world’s sharpest astrophysicists, who let us in on their personal thoughts and dreams about the most fundamental – and most abstract – mysteries of the universe.

“Unseen Skies” (Yaara Bou Melhem, U.S./Australia)

American artist Trevor Paglen uses the most advanced technology to map surveillance, data flows and the state’s monitoring of our lives. Now he is about to launch the most ambitious project of his career.

“Microbiome” (Stavros Petropoulos, Greece), “Planktonium” (Jan van IJken, Holland), “The Two Faces of Tomorrow” (Patrick Hough, Ireland/U.K., international premiere)

Three visual and thought-provoking short films about microbes, plankton and algae. A microscopic and microcosmic study of the relationship between human and non-human life forms.