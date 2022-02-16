Russian Smash Sci-Fi Comedy ‘Couple’ to Get Chinese Remake (EXCLUSIVE)

Russian sci-fi comedy “Couple from the Future,” a 2021 box-office hit directed by Alexey Nuzhny (“Fire”), is getting a Chinese remake, Variety has learned.

Production and distribution powerhouse Central Partnership has sold the rights for a Chinese adaptation to Shanghai Matching Culture Media.

The film is set in the year 2040. Evgeniy and Alexandra have been married for 20 years, and their relationship has lost its passion. Getting divorced isn’t an option – in the future, annulling a marriage is a very expensive affair. But fate hands them a chance: Evgeniy and Alexandra get sent back in time to that very day 20 years ago when Evgeniy, young and in love, proposed to Alexandra. Now the couple from the future want to break their young selves up in the past, but it won’t be easy when the young ones prove willing to fight for their love.

Produced by TRITE Studio, Nikita Mikhalkov (an Oscar winner for “Burnt by the Sun”), broadcaster Russia-1, and Central Partnership, with support from the Cinema Foundation of Russia, “Couple from the Future” stars Sergei Burunov, Mariya Aronova, Denis Paramonov, and Darya Konyzheva. Pic was the third highest-grossing Russian film of 2021, taking in more than $7 million at the box office. Central Partnership is handling international sales.

“‘Couple from the Future’ is a fresh, memorable and poignant romantic comedy,” said Eaton Dean, general director of Shanghai Matching Culture Media. “It has a very strong script and a brilliant cast. It’s a sweet and at times hilarious film with an excellent plot that is both entertaining and thought-provoking. We’re happy to collaborate with Central Partnership and are determined to release a Chinese version of the film.”

“‘Couple from the Future’ resonates with audiences all over the world, as it speaks to the viewer about universal values in the contemporary language of film,” added Central Partnership head Vadim Vereschagin. “We are hoping for a bountiful collaboration with our partners at Shanghai Matching Culture Media, and are eager to see the Chinese version of the film, which we are sure will be interesting and in many ways original.”

Central Partnership is the largest distributor of Russian films to international markets, with sales in over 200 territories across the world. In 2022, the company will begin presenting its projects under a new brand, Central Partnership International.