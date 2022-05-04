‘Costa!!,’ ‘Yasmine’s Wedding’ Added to DFW International’s Cannes Market Slate (EXCLUSIVE)

Netherlands-based sales agent DFW International has added romantic comedy “Costa!!” by Jon Karthaus, a follow-up to the 2001 Dutch cult classic “Costa!” by Johan Nijenhuis, to its Cannes Film Market slate.

Nijenhuis’ latest film “Yasmine’s Wedding” has also been added to the slate.

In “Costa!!” Anna (Abbey Hoes) and her best friend Bibi (Stephanie van Eer) travel to the Spanish coast to visit the famous Costa club where her mother Frida (Katja Schuurman) used to work only to find that it is no longer the place to be, but a run-down karaoke bar. Anna and her friends go all-out to win the battle of the bars and make Costa once again the hottest club on the strip. “Costa!!,” produced by Sabine Brian for NL Film, was released in the Netherlands on April 28 and has racked up 100,000 admissions.

In “Yasmine’s Wedding,” produced by Ingmar Menning for Johan Nijenhuis & Co, Moroccan-Dutch Yasmine (Soumaya Ahouaoui) is torn between her own ambitions as a successful lawyer and her family’s expectation of her to find a good man to marry. Dutch FilmWorks will release the film, written by Mina El Hannaoui and Jelle Posthuma, in Dutch cinemas on June 2.

“ ‘Costa!!’ is this year’s perfect sunny cinema escape,” said Charlotte Henskens, director international sales, adding that “ ‘Yasmine’s Wedding’ taps into the experiences of many young women whose parents or grandparents left their homeland to start a new future in the global West.”

In addition, DFW’s love drama “Sea of Time” by Theu Boermans, based on the book “Un Enfant de la Mer” by Lucie Hubert, starring father and son Gijs and Reinout Scholten van Aschat, playing the same role 35 years apart; and Pim van Hoeve’s family film “Ninjas Down the Street”, a sequel to “Pirates Down the Street” (2020), will also have their market premieres at Cannes.

Teenage drama-comedy “Bittersweet Sixteen,” written and co-directed by 15-year-old Anna Verheyen and “Silverstar,” about a young girl and her horse, directed by Diede in ‘t Veld, are also part of the DFW Cannes slate.

DFW International is the global sales division of distributor Dutch FilmWorks.