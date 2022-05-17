‘Cop Secret’ Closes North America, France for Alief (EXCLUSIVE)

London-based Alief has closed North America and French-speaking territories on “Cop Secret,” effectively now selling the Icelandic buddy cop spoof to over half the world’s major markets.

In North America, “Cop Secret” has scored a platform release with Epic Pictures. Extralucid Films has acquired France, Monaco, Luxembourg and French-speaking Belgium and Switzerland.

The writer-director feature debut of Hannes Thor Haldorsson, Iceland’s national soccer team goalkeeper, “Cop Secret” will bow in select theaters in North America on July 8 then on VOD on July 12.

The deals were put through by Patrick Ewald, president & CEO of Epic Pictures Group and Extralucid Films CEO Carine Bach and President Patrice Very. Alief President Brett Walker and partner Miguel Angel Govea negotiated on behalf of the filmmakers.

Walker and Govea are at the Cannes Film Market to continue the international roll-out of “Cop Secret,” which is already impressive.

Cop Secret Credit: Elli Cassata

Territories closed take in Japan (AT Ent), Korea (Movement), Taiwan (CCE), and Spain (Twelve Oaks).

Vertigo will release the film in the U.K. and Ireland on May 23. MFA Plus has acquired German-speaking territories and set a wide release for June 23.

Tipping its hat frenetically to ‘80s and ‘90s buddy cop action classics, “Cop Secret” turns on Bussi, a blinkered macho “supercop”(Audunn Blöndal, “The Garden”) who begins an inner struggle with his true sexuality when assigned a new partner – the suave, cultured and self-declaredly pan-sexual Hordur Bess (“Black’s Game’s” Egill Einarsson).

“‘Cop Secret” breaks all the rules of what you’ve come to expect from the buddy-cop genre. This is an incredibly original and clever story that will take audiences on a wild action-packed ride,” said Epic Pictures Group’s Ewald.

“Half parody, half ‘Die Hard’ and even ‘Fast & Furious’ style, ‘Cop Secret’ is astonishing, making Reykjavik look like the Bronx or L.A. suburbs,” said Bach. “The movie deals with topics such as honor, disability, homosexuality and women’s football (for once). It’s fun, uninhibited and, well, …Icelandic!”

Bach added that Extralucid is confident that a small theatrical release will find its audience. “We are looking for young audiences, students, action movies lovers and also the LGBT community. We have a broadcast partner on board to air by end of 2022 and will be talking to all SVOD players.”

Extralucid will also release the movie in physical in early 2023 as part of its Extramonde collection.

“Cop Secret” world premiered in Locarno’s main competition last August. It celebrated its North America premiere at Fantastic Fest, its Asian premiere at Busan and U.K. premiere at BFI London.

“Since its wonderful reception in Locarno the film has been gaining accolades, filling festival seats and attracting players in distribution around the world,” said Alief President Brett Walker.

“We’ve carved out an effective yet unusual mix of arthouse, genre specialists and mini studios all committed to limited and platform releases, and some territories are even dubbing the film for theatrical and broadcast,” Govea added.

Alief’s Cannes 2022 slate of international genre-benders includes: Amanda Kramer’s Fantasia bound “Give Me Pity!” starring Sophie Von Haselberg; Tallinn Black Nights’ best Baltic film “Runner,” a thriller/love drama from Lithuania’s Andrius Blaževičius, and TIFF Selects Icelandic mystery tale “Quake” by Tinna Hrafnsdóttir.

Also on the slate are Sundance-selected and critically acclaimed sci fi indie hit “Strawberry Mansion” by Kentucker Audley and Sean Birney, and “Parthenon,” from Mantas Kvedaravicius, captured and murdered by the Russian army in Mariupol in early April.