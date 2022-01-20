Conecta Fiction Moves to Toledo, Incorporates Non-Fiction, Sets Spain as its Focus Country

After two years in Galicia’s Santiago de Compostela and three in Pamplona, Navarre, Conecta Fiction, Europe biggest Europe-Latin America TV co-pro forum, is moving to Toledo, 25 minutes by high-speed train South of Madrid.

Unspooling at the Spanish city’s spectacular El Greco Toledo Convention Center over June 21-25, the 6th Conecta Fiction will expand to take in non-fiction entertainment, having focused on the frantic explosion in premium drama series production over Europe and Latin America in its first five editions.

Reflecting this, the event is rebranding as Conecta Fiction & Entertainment.

“The decision to open up the content spectrum is the result of many hours of observation and study of trends. Consumption of fiction content is still very high, but there are other formats, other high demand screens, and other audiences on which we must focus as an industry and as organizers,” said Géraldine Gonard, Conecta Fiction director.

“We must position ourselves, as we have always tried to do, by innovating and offering the best business and networking platform to our participants,” she added.

Prior to this year’s event, Conecta Fiction has hosted two country focuses at each annual event, one on a Latin American territory and another on a market in Europe.

Conecta Fiction & Entertainment will bow this year after Spain’s government has launched its Spain, Audiovisual Hub of Europe initiative which will see it aim to plow €1.6 billion ($1.81 billion) into the content sector, mostly via low-interest credit facilities.

The double goal is to boost productions levels by 30% and power up inward investment in the sector from international players, via both their production of Spanish content and bringing big film/TV shoots to Spain.

In line with such large ambitions, Conecta Fiction & Entertainment’s sole Spain Country Focus in 2022 aims to stage the biggest international showcase dedicated to the creation, development, production, financing, and screening of Spanish content ever seen to date, its organizers announced Thursday. The Focus will range from cinema to series, short films, advertising, video games and animation, it added.

2022’s Conecta Fiction & Entertainment was unveiled at FITUR Screen on Thursday, by Gonard and Patricia Franco, Minister of Economy of the Regional Government of Castilla-La Mancha, who said that her administration hoped to turn the region into a huge audiovisual set.

The region’s shoot locations and production will be promoted via the Castilla-La Mancha Film Commission. Staging Conecta Fiction will also serve to goose the region’s tourist industry, Franco added.