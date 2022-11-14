‘CODA’ Producers Vendome Pictures Taps ‘The Imitation Game’ Helmer to Direct ‘Ibelin,’ About Disabled Boy Who Became Inspiring Gaming Star

Vendôme Pictures, the production house behind Sian Heder’s Oscar-winning film “CODA,” is set to produce “Ibelin,” a feature film which will be directed by Morten Tyldum (“The Imitation Game”).

Penned by Kyle Killen (“Halo”), the film will be inspired by the real-life story of Mats Steen, a disabled boy from Norway who went by ‘Ibelin’ in the gaming world.

Vendôme Pictures’ Philippe Rousselet and Fabrice Gianfermi are producing alongside Tyldum and Guri Neby (“The Monkey and the Mouth”) for Neby-Tyldum AS. Principal photography will take place in the U.S., suggesting that the action will take place in the U.S. rather than Norway. Production dates yet to be set.

Like “CODA,” “Ibelin” will likely be a heart-wrenching drama. Steen died at the age of 25 from Duchenne muscular dystrophy. His parents, Robert and Trude, mourned what they thought had been a lonely and isolated life for their disabled son. But something unexpected happened on the day of his funeral: They discovered their son had become a superstar in the gaming world and has inspired so many. People from all over Europe showed up, giving heartfelt speeches about how Mats had touched, enriched and changed their lives, and helped create a community that transcended age, geography and time.

“Ever since hearing about Mats and meeting his family, this is a story I felt needed to be shared with the world,” said Tyldum.

“Making this story into a film with such an extraordinarily talented writer as Kyle Killen, and producing together with the exceptional Philippe Rousselet at Vendôme and my long time producing partner, Guri Neby, feels like a dream,” continued the filmmaker.

Rousselet, who presides over Vendôme Pictures, said that “’Ibelin,’ like ‘CODA’ was, is a very special, rare, simple and yet very moving story.” “I fell in love with it from the moment Morten and Guri told me all about Mats’ life story. Now, I just can’t wait to share it with the world and between Kyle and Morten, could not be more excited about our creative team.”

Tyldum is best known for directing “The Imitation Game,” a period drama starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Keira Knightley, which earned him an Oscar nomination in 2015. His other credits include the limited series “Defending Jacob” for Apple TV+.

The deals were brokered by Jackie Eckhouse and Emmanuelle Berdugo of Sloss Eckhouse Dasti Haynes LawCo. for Vendôme; Michael Schenkman of Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher for Neby-Tyldum AS and Morten Tyldum; and Danny Greenberg (WME) for Kyle Killen. Tyldum is repped by CAA, Casarotto Ramsay & Associates, Black Bear Management and Anonymous Content and Michael Schenkman. Killen is repped by WME, Syndicate Entertainment and Black Bear Management.

Vendôme, which is established in Europe and the U.S., recently partnered with Pathé and Tony Award-winning Deaf West Theatre to develop the stage musical adaptation of “CODA.” The film won best picture, actor for Troy Kotsur and screenplay. It also garnered laurels at the 2022 BAFTA Film Awards, Critics Choice Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, Writers Guild of America Awards, Movie of the Year at the AFI Awards and the top prize at the Producers Guild of America Awards.