‘CODA’ Producer Philippe Rousselet’s ‘Maestro’ Sells to Major Territories at Cannes (EXCLUSIVE)

“CODA” producer Philippe Rousselet’s next movie “Maestro” has been sold to major territories by Orange Studio which hosted a market screening at Cannes.

“Maestro” is adapted from Joseph Cesar’s Oscar-nominated, Cannes-prizewinning Israeli film “Footnote.” The movie is directed by Bruno Chiche and stars Yvan Attal, Pierre Arditi, Miou-Miou and Pascale Arbillot. “Maestro” follows a father and a son, The Dumars, who are music conductors.

Orange Studio has sold the film to leading distributors around the world, including in Japon (Gaga), Canada (AZ), Israel (Lev Cinema), Portugal (Nos Lusomundo), Benelux (Vertigo), Germany (Wild Bunch Germany), Italy (BIM), Spain (Vertigo) and South Korea (T-CAST). Other territories are in advanced negotiations. The film will be released on Dec. 7 by Apollo Films Distribution.

Rousselet, one of France’s top producers who recently won an Oscar for “CODA,” described “Maestro” has an incredibly moving story which isn’t just about music but also family and the relationship between a father and a son.” Rousselet said “Maestro” was in line with what Vendôme Films likes to produce.

Charlotte Boucon, head of worldwide sales at Orange Studio, described “Maestro” as an “original and touching family story where music plays a crucial role.” She pointed out “French cinema has regularly demonstrated its capacity to move international audiences.” “We can’t wait to have audiences discover the eventful relationship between a father and a son who are both looking to take the leadership of the prestigious Scala in Milan.”

Orange Studio’s roster at Cannes includes Pietro Marcello’s “Scarlet” and Nicolas Pariser’s “The Green Perfume” which are world premiering at Directors Fortnight on opening and closing nights, respectively. The company is also behind Nicolas Bedos’ “Mascarade” with Isabelle Adjani, Pierre Niney, Marine Vacth, François Cluzet, Laura Morante and Emmanuelle Devos.

Vendôme Films has produced more than 20 French-language films to date including “La Famille Belier” (with Jerico Films) which was remade into “CODA.” Recent credits include the period film “Farewell Mr Haffmann.” Rousselet has also produced a raft of English-language movies through his U.S.-based outfit Vendome Pictures, for instance Duncan Jones’s “Source Code” with Jake Gyllenhaal which earned $150 million at the box office, and Andrew Niccol’s “Lord of War” with Nicolas Cage; and the Idris Elba starrer “The Take.”