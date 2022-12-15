‘Close,’ ‘Drunk’ Co-Producer Topkapi Joins Banijay Benelux (EXCLUSIVE)

Banijay Benelux has acquired a majority stake in Topkapi, the Amsterdam-based production banner behind Lukas Dont’s Cannes-prizewinning film “Close” and “Flying Dutchmen.”

The two companies will forge a strategic partnership, allowing Banijay to further expand its scripted portfolio and international presence in the drama and film space.

A leading Dutch company, Topkapi has a track record spanning over 25 years with a library of more than 100 titles. The banner’s award-winning international co-productions include Thomas Vinterberg’s Oscar- and BAFTA-winning “Another Round” and “Close” which has been nominated for a Golden Globe and represents Belgium in the Oscar race. The company is headed by Laurette Schillings, Arnold Heslenfeld and Frans van Gestel.

“We are very much looking forward to working with Topkapi, which has a great reputation for high-quality drama series and films both locally and internationally,” said Peter Lubbers, CEO of Banijay Benelux.

“With an impressive global creative network that fits seamlessly with our co-production ambitions beyond our national borders, the label is a perfect fit for our family,” Lubbers continued.

Frans van Gestel, Topkapi producer, said that “in Banijay Benelux, we have found an international operating partner that allows us to realize our ambition in the field of co-producing international series.”

Van Gestel added that the “clout of [Banijay’s] wider sales and distribution arm allows [Topkapi] to bring our new titles and catalogue, with more than 100 different films and series, to the attention of parties outside the Netherlands and also build new relationships with international writers, directors and producers.”

Banijay Benelux has been building its scripted portfolio in the Netherlands in recent years through NL Film, which has delivered such hits as “Penoza,” “Modern Love,” “Van der Valk” and “Commandos,” as well as through EndemolShine Scripted, whose credits include “Bonnie & Clyde,” “Roombeek” and tje daily drama “GTST.”