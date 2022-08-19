Regal Cinemas Owner Cineworld Filing for Bankruptcy: Report

Debt-laden exhibition giant Cineworld is filing for bankruptcy after admitting to low admissions, according to reports.

The company, which owns Regal Cinemas in the U.S., has hired lawyers from Kirkland & Ellis LLP and consultants from AlixPartners to advise on the bankruptcy process, the Wall Street Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter.

“Cineworld is expected to file a chapter 11 petition in the U.S. and is considering filing an insolvency proceeding in the U.K.,” the Wall Street Journal said.

Cineworld declined to comment when approached by Variety.

On Wednesday, Cineworld revealed lower than expected cinema admissions, which could potentially lead to equity dilution, they said.

“Despite a gradual recovery of demand since re-opening in April 2021, recent admission levels have been below expectations. These lower levels of admissions are due to a limited film slate that is anticipated to continue until November 2022 and are expected to negatively impact trading and the group’s liquidity position in the near term,” the Cineworld statement said.

Cineworld said it was “taking proactive steps to ensure it has the balance sheet strength and flexibility to adapt to market conditions. This includes significant previously disclosed operational and financial initiatives to manage costs and enhance liquidity. The group believes these steps are required to optimize its ability to maximize enterprise value as part of the recovery in the cinema industry.”

“In connection with these initiatives, the group remains in active discussions with various stakeholders and is evaluating various strategic options to both obtain additional liquidity and potentially restructure its balance sheet through a comprehensive deleveraging transaction,” Cineworld said.

“Any deleveraging transaction will likely result in very significant dilution of existing equity interests in Cineworld,” the group warned.

The company recorded a $708.3 million loss before tax for the full year ending Dec. 31, 2021, a vast improvement from the $3 billion loss in 2020. However, the group’s net debt, excluding lease liabilities, increased by $492.7 million from $4.33 billion to $4.84 billion. In July 2021, Cineworld secured $200 million of additional liquidity via incremental loans.

In 2020, Cineworld’s plans to acquire Canadian chain Cineplex collapsed. Cineplex won a CA$1.2 billion judgment against Cineworld over the failed acquisition.