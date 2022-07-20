‘Fireheart,’ ‘Leap!’ Animation Studio L’Atelier Acquired by ‘Paws of Fury’ Outfit Cinesite

Cinesite has acquired Montreal studio L’Atelier Animation, the outfit behind hit 3D animation films “Leap!” and “Fireheart.”

Cinesite, which has operations in London, Montreal and Vancouver as well as VFX partner studios Trixter in Germany and Image Engine in Vancouver, said the deal will expand its creative and production capacity to meet demand in Quebec and elsewhere. The L’Atelier Animation management team led by general manager Benoit Blouin will work with Cinesite animation COO Brad Wald to integrate the two companies and expand their Montreal footprint.

L’Atelier Animation specialises in feature-length 3D animation and series. Established in Montreal since 2012 it’s best known for “Leap!” (Caramel Films/Quads), which had some $110M in international box office revenues. It’s most recent production is “Fireheart,” (Entertainment One) produced by Les Films Seville, Anton, Main Journey, Caramel Films, and M6 Films SND, featuring Olivia Cooke, Kenneth Branagh and William Shatner. The studio has also worked on series “Robozuna” (Kidscave Entertainment and ITV Studios) and is currently in production on feature “10 Lives” (GFM Animation), directed by Christopher Jenkins (“Duck Duck Goose”).

Cinesite has delivered 10 feature films and recent credits include Paramount’s “Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank” and MGM’s The Addams Family franchise. The studio is in production on Aniventure’s upcoming films “Hitpig” and “Animal Farm” as well as Disney+ series “Iwaju.”

Wald said: “As one of the largest independent studios producing animation we are always looking to grow our team with talented artists, and the L’Atelier team has a strong track record of producing outstanding work while taking great care of their clients. Bringing our two teams together will allow us to serve our clients even better and on a greater scale in both feature films and episodic television. I know we will have great success working together and continuing to meet the growing demand for animated content.”

Blouin added: “I am so proud of where our team’s incredible talent has brought L’Atelier. We have been admirers of Cinesite for years, so joining the Cinesite family will allow us to reach new heights together. We believe this deal will have a significant, positive impact on the animation industry in Quebec.”