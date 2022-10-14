France’s Cinemed Festival to Showcase Projects From Arab World With Aflamuna / Beirut DC (EXCLUSIVE)

Cinemed, the Mediterranean Cinema Film Festival, is partnering up with Lebanese film org Aflamuna / Beirut DC to launch a new co-production and co-financing initiative aimed at high-profile projects from the Arab world.

The new program, which is also backed by France’s National Film Board and is part of the festival’s industry showcase Cinemed Meetings, will present seven projects involving 22 Arab countries, including Algeria, Egypt, Jordan, Liban, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Syria, among others.

All selected projects are currently in development and are being brought by filmmakers who have previously directed at least one short film.

Christophe Leparc, head of Cinemed, pointed that the festival already had a successful collaboration with Beirut DC/Aflamuna during the event Beirut Cinema Platform which takes place in March in Lebanon.

“This new collaboration stems from our desire to join our complementary skills and expertise: Beirut DC is well-established in the Arab film community, while Cinemed boasts a vast network of producers, crew members and French and European institutions which are potentially interested in discovering new projects – fiction and documentary — from the Arab world,” Leparc continued.

One of France’s biggest film festivals, Cinemed was launched in 1979 and presents more than 200 movies every year, ranging from feature-length films, shorts, documentaries and animated films.

Here is the list of projects which will be presented on Oct. 25 during the Cinemed Meetings:

“100 Days Before The End of the World,” Dima El-Horr

“And Me Too,” Sondos Shabayek,

“Brainless,” Hicham Lasri

“Entre nous deux… Marseille,” Dima AL-Joundi

“The Missing Camel,” Cheikh N’Diaye

“Mnema,” Selim Gribaa

“Wonderland,” Raed Andoni