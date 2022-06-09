CMG Racks Up Sales for Cesar Zelada’s Animated Tale ‘Kayara’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Cinema Management Group (CMG) has inked multiple new sales deals for César Zelada’s sophomore feature “Kayara,” an animated teen-empowerment fable produced by Lima-based Tunche Films in co-production with India’s Toonz Media Group via its Canary Islands-based Fortoon Island.

In the latest wave of sales, Mis. Label Aps has acquired “Kayara” for Scandinavia, Films4You for Portugal, Bir for Turkey, Bohemia for Czech and Slovak Republics, Blitz for Ex-Yugoslavia, Five Star for Israel, Muse for Taiwan, Singapore and Malaysia, Falcon for Indonesia, and Mongol Films Distribution for Mongolia.

“With the continued interest in authentic, indigenous animated stories, we are confident ‘Kayara’ will, like our previous animated hit ‘Ainbo: Spirit of the Amazon,’ be licensed to blue-chip independent distributors in every territory around the world for release in 2024,” CMG President Edward Noeltner told Variety.

The flurry of deals adds to territories already closed led by an eye-turning deal with France to Le Pacte. Sales also include Benelux (WW Entertainment BV), Switzerland (Praesens), Middle East (Front Row Entertainment), Latin America (CDC United Network) as well as Australia and New Zealand to Rialto Distribution.

A 3D stereoscopic family film and a story of female teen empowerment, “Kayara” follows the adventures of a 16-year-old girl destined to be the first female to break into the exclusive league of the official messengers – all men– of the Inca Empire, so-called Chasquis. Kayara in her personal conquest will become protector of the undiscovered Golden City, from the dangers of overexploitation and robbery.

The visual approach is inspired by stunning Peruvian Machu Picchu landscapes, one of the Seven Wonders of the World. The soundtrack will be made up from traditional Peruvian music songs and using traditional instruments from the Inca culture.

“Ainbo, “ Zelada’s first toon feature, co-directed with Richard Claus, won a Platino Award for best animated feature in May. Also produced by the director’s label Tunche and CMG-sold, “Ainbo” was already a standout project at Ventana Sur’s first Animation! film-TV market in 2016. Despite being launched in theaters during the pandemic, “Ainbo” has grossed $12.6 million at the global box office.

Beverly-Hills based, CMG is one of the most successful of international sales companies in its handling of animation sourced from over the world. Its catalogue includes titles such as Oscar-nominated Annecy’s Audience Award “Loving Vincent,” which grossed $42 million worldwide and Gints Zilbalodis’ “Away,” winner of the first Contrechamp Award at Annecy and the highly anticipated Brazilian feature “Noah’s Ark.”