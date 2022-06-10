Sarajevo’s Cinelink Industry Days Reveals Projects – C&E Europe News in Brief

Nine projects have been selected for the CineLink Co-Production Market and seven for the CineLink Drama at the upcoming edition of CineLink Industry Days within the Sarajevo Film Festival (Aug. 12-19), according to Film New Europe.

The CineLink Co-Production Market includes projects from North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, Croatia and Bulgaria, while projects from Cyprus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Croatia, Hungary were selected for CineLink Drama.

A new development award, Female Voices CineLink Award with a cash prize of Euros 10,000, presented by the Slovenian Film Center, will be handed to one project from the CineLink Co-Production Market or CineLink Drama.

CineLink Industry Days will start with CineLink Workshop this month, one-on-one meetings during the festival (Aug. 15-18), and will continue with online meetings in September.

‘Quo Vadis, Aida?’ Dominates Polish Film Awards, the Eagles

“Quo Vadis, Aida?” by Jasmila Žbanić won four awards including best film, director and script at the 24th Polish Film Awards, also known as the Eagles. It is a coproduction between Bosnia and Herzegovina, Austria, Romania, the Netherlands, Germany, Poland, France, Turkey and Norway.

This year, as many as 71 productions competed for the Eagles in the main competition.

“Leave No Traces” by Jan P. Matuszyński received the most nominations (13), followed by Wojtek Smarzowski’s “The Wedding” with nine nominations, and Łukasz Ronduda and Łukasz Gutt’s “Fears” with seven nominations.

During the gala, held on June 6, there were also gestures of unity and support for Ukraine, which is fighting against Russian aggression. The guests gathered at the Polish Theater responded to the appeal of the President of the Polish Film Academy, Dariusz Jabłoński, by joining the STOP RUSSIAN WAR! action, lifting cards with such a message during the ceremony.

The viewers also heard from Ukrainian director and screenwriter Oleh Sentsov, who thanked his filmmaker friends from Poland as well as the Polish people for their help and support, emphasizing that Poland has become a kindred nation for Ukraine.

Romania Approves Tax on Streaming Platforms

Romania has approved a 4% tax on streaming platforms’ proceeds from transactions or subscription fees. The money will go to the Romanian Film Fund, which is managed by the Romanian Film Center and which provides support for local film production. The fund does not receive any money from the government budget.

By adopting the law on June 7, the Romanian Senate is expecting that approximately 7.7 million EUR (38 million RON) will go to the fund.

The law will not apply to providers with ratings below 1% and revenues less than 65,000 EUR in the last fiscal year, according to the Romanian Senate.

The project was submitted to the Chamber of Deputies on Oct. 11, 2021 and approved on Dec. 7, 2021.

This article is published in partnership with online news service Film New Europe, which covers film and TV industry news from across Central and Eastern Europe.