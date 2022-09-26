Cinedigm Takes North American Rights to Found Footage Horror ‘The Outwaters’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Cinedigm has acquired all North American rights to horror film “The Outwaters,” a throwback to the early days of the found footage genre.

Written and directed by Robbie Banfitch, “The Outwaters” plays out over three memory cards found in a sun-drenched section of the Mojave Desert. The footage within is that of a foursome, who set out to make a music video while camping, led by a charismatic filmmaker. Their trip starts out uneventful, though their peace is occasionally disrupted by unexplained sounds, vibrations, and unnatural animal behavior. Then one night everything changes, sending the foursome on a mind-bending trip through terror.

The film is enjoying a festival run and won the jury prize for best feature at the Unnamed Footage Festival. It was also appreciated at Panic Fest, The New Jersey Film Festival and the Chattanooga Film Festival. It will play at the Dead of Night Film Festival in Liverpool in October.

The cast includes Angela Basolis, Michelle May, Scott Schamell and Banfitch and features original music by Salem Belladonna. The film was produced by Beau J. Genot and Banfitch with Robert Abramoff serving as executive producer.

Cinedigm plans to release “The Outwaters” in theaters early next year followed by a launch on its horror streaming service Screambox, which is powered by studio Bloody Disgusting.

Brad Miska, managing director of Bloody Disgusting, said: “This is one of the scariest films I have ever seen. It’s rare you find something so haunting and raw as ‘The Outwaters.’ It will you make you think twice about going outside again after watching it.”

Banfitch added: “My whole life I’ve dreamed of making a scary movie. Thanks to friends, family, and years of hard work, the daydreams were made tangible. We filmed in the dark and dust and along the sand-swept highways of the Mojave. We screamed and laughed and ran under dim desert moons with rattlesnakes, wild burros, bats and fire ants. That I will have the opportunity to share our work with filmgoers is a gift, and I hope everyone watches with the lights off.”

The deal was negotiated by Beau J. Genot of 5100 Films and Brandon Hill, acquisitions manager, on behalf of Cinedigm.