Cinecittà Chief Nicola Maccanico Says Fire at Studios Caused Minimal Damage

A fire that broke out Monday at Rome’s Cinecittà Studios has not significantly slowed down activity at the storied filming facilities, according to studio chief Nicola Maccanico.

“The fire did not cause any harm to people; it was quickly extinguished and damage was limited,” Maccanico said in a statement for Variety. “The safety system, in a very vulnerable time period given the high temperatures, kicked in promptly and allowed the flames to be limited without damaging any of our sound stages, nor any of our other production areas.”

The Cinecittà CEO went on to thank the Rome Fire Brigade and Civil Protection agency for their “crucial contribution” in ensuring that the flames were rapidly put out and did not spread further.

“Cinecittà and the City of Rome have proven that they know how to react promptly within a complicated context,” Maccanico said in the statement. “And this further confirms the efficiency of our studios which are working at full capacity with productions from all over the world.”

There are currently roughly 20 films and shows in either production or post-production at Cinecittà, including the shoot for Netflix’s sequel to Charlize Theron film “The Old Guard”; the second season of Sky’s Ancient Rome series “Domina”; the third season of Amazon’s comedy show “LOL”; and a film being directed by popular Italian actor Paola Cortellesi, produced by Fremantle.

Fremantle recently entered a five-year pact with Cinecittà involving the continuous rental of six sound stages at the iconic studios that are currently undergoing a major revamp.