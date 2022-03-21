Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard Set ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ BBFC Competition – Global Bulletin

COMPETITION

Universal Pictures‘ “Jurassic World Dominion” stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard have launched a competition for young U.K. fans of the dino franchise to design a British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) black card. The black card is the card that has the film’s rating and BBFC approval for cinematic screenings.

“This is your moment to put your mark on a piece of film history 65 million years in the making,” Pratt says in a short video released to accompany the competition launch while Howard suggests: “Get as creative as you want.”

As well as seeing their design on the big screen, the winner will also get a goody bag, a framed copy of the black card and the chance to take three people to a special screening of their film. The winning design will be shown before all screenings of “Jurassic World Dominion” which opens in the U.K. on June 10. The competition is open to residents of the U.K. aged 12-16. Download a competition template here – K.J. Yossman

“Escape Attempt” Aggressive TV

MARKET

Six-part sci-fi adventure series “Escape Attempt” will mark the long-form MipTV debut of Aggressive TV, the New York-based creative agency behind advertising campaigns AMEX Unstaged and Acura By Design. Based on the renowned 1962 novel by the acclaimed Soviet science fiction authors Arkady and Boris Strugatsky, and set in the Noon Universe created by them, the series follows the fates of Saul, Ana and Vadim and the mystery of the world they have discovered in the 22nd century. The Strugatsky Brothers’ story was written during the Cold War era, when working under authoritarian pressure. Their work has inspired films from James Cameron’s “Avatar” to Andrei Tarkovsky’s “Stalker.” “Escape Attempt” is the first in an anthology of several limited series based on sci-fi novels from the same period. The pilot episode of “Escape Attempt” has completed post-production and will be available to screen for potential co-production and pre-acquisition partners at MipTV. International co-production opportunities and sales of the finished series are being handled by Los Angeles-based consulting and distribution firm Marenzi and Associates.

COMMISSION

U.K. broadcaster ITV has commissioned a second series of “Trainspotting” writer Irvine Welsh‘s crime drama, “Crime,” starring Dougray Scott, for soon to be launched streamer ITVX. Scott will return as troubled detective, Ray Lennox. The six-part drama will be an ITVX premiere, exclusive to the new free streaming service many months ahead of a linear transmission on the ITV main channel. The series is produced by Buccaneer Media and Off Grid Film and TV and scripted by Welsh alongside long-standing screenwriting partner, Dean Cavanagh.

“Last Singer Standing” © Shinawil & All3Media International

SALES

All3Media International has acquired global format sales rights for ShinAwiL’s “Last Singer Standing.” The singing competition and family-oriented game show debuted in Ireland in October in a primetime Saturday night slot on RTÉ One. Not only are contestants expected to sing but also to tactically battle against each other for the chance to win a “huge” cash prize. A celebrity panel and studio audience will decide who gets through to the grand finale. “It is a fresh new take on the primetime talent show – contestants must choose their songs wisely and will face challenges throughout, giving a sense of jeopardy and excitement that will entertain the whole family,” says All3Media’s EVP formats, Nick Smith. – K.J. Yossman

“Love Me” DCD Rights

Meanwhile, U.K.-based distributor DCD Rights has secured a deal with streaming service Hulu in the U.S. for romantic drama “Love Me,” which will premiere on Apr. 1. The six-parter is a Warner Bros. International Television Australia production for the Foxtel Group, with production investment from Screen Australia and financed with support from Film Victoria. It stars Hugo Weaving (“The Lord of the Rings”), Bojana Novakovic (“Birds of Prey”), William Lodder (“Wakefield”), Sarah Peirse (“Sweet Tooth”) and Shalom Brune-Franklin (“The Tourist”). “Love Me,” adapted from the Swedish series, “Älska mig,” is directed by Emma Freeman (“Stateless”) and written by Alison Bell, Leon Ford, Adele Vuko and Blake Ayshford.