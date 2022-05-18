Sanfic Industria Returns to August Slot in Chile (EXCLUSIVE)

Chile’s burgeoning Sanfic Industria is returning to its pre-pandemic August slot in the calendar year along with the Sanfic Film Festival, which runs Aug. 14-21. But the hybrid format is here to stay as Sanfic Industria expands its reach further afield, attracting more participants unrestrained by travel and other logistical issues.

Taking place Aug. 11-19, the 11th Sanfic Industria edition continues with a mix of online and on-site film and TV events as it seeks to play an even bigger role in the region’s post-pandemic recovery.

For the first time, the Sanfic Series Lab, now on its third edition, will be collaborating with Peru’s Lima Film Festival (Aug. 4-12) on selected fiction titles in development that will participate in the Lima Festival to later make their final pitches at Sanfic Industria. Eight projects will be selected to participate in workshops and seek counsel from series experts. In addition, the projects will receive important incentives that will allow them to expand their global reach.

As during its November edition, Sanfic Industria will present a selection of series in cinemas to the general public. “We will screen series premieres, both fiction and documentary, during both the Lima Film Festival and Sanfic Industria,” said the latter’s director, Gabriela Sandoval, in line with the unprecedented strategic alliance between both events.

The Ibero-American Works in Progress (WIP) section features the first cuts of up to 10 fiction and documentary titles. These will be presented online and available to sales agents, distributors, post-production companies, programmers and directors of film festivals, among others.

Sanfic’s Santiago Lab will take in up to 14 fiction and 14 non-fiction projects in development, also presented online, which will receive advice from international experts, along with training in pitching techniques. The projects will also be presented to international experts (platforms, production houses, festival programmers, producers, markets and industry spaces, among others) who will also provide major incentives.

On the networking side, Sanfic Industria will offer two online networking events: Sanfic Net, encompassing feature films and series in various stages of development, both fiction and non-fiction, and Net Producers.

A networking event for producers, Net Producers will feature a new lab section aimed entirely at Latin American female producers as Sanfic Industria continues in its unwavering support for women in the industry. Up to six fiction and/or documentary projects of debut films (first or second films) from production companies will be selected. The space will feature international experts, pitch training, and activities focused on the production and internationalization of projects. In addition, the six projects will be pitched before international guests and will vie for important incentives.

Lastly, Sanfic Industria will introduce online and on-site activities related to video games, in collaboration with the Chilean video game association.