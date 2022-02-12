‘Dreaming Walls’ Documentary About Chelsea Hotel Renovation Unveils Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

Amélie van Elmbt and Maya Duverdier’s documentary “Dreaming Walls,” about the legendary Chelsea Hotel in New York and its controversial renovation, has unveiled a trailer.

The film world premieres in the Panorama section of the Berlinale on Saturday.

The Chelsea Hotel, an icon of 1960s counterculture, was a haven for famous artists and intellectuals including Patti Smith, Janis Joplin and the superstars of Warhol’s Factory. However, the building’s lengthy renovation into a luxury hotel, which has spanned more than 10 years, has been a source of ongoing frustration for its tenants, as dozens of them, many in their later years, still live amid scaffolding and constant construction.

Against this chaotic backdrop, the film travels through the hotel’s storied halls, exploring the bohemian origins that contributed to the Chelsea’s mythical stature.

“Dreaming Walls” is produced by Hanne Phlypo and Quentin Laurent. Co-producers are Frédéric de Goldschmidt, Simone van den Broek and David Herdies. Executive producer is Lori Cheatle, and cinematographers are Joachim Philippe and Virginie Surdej.

Editors are Alain Dessauvage and Julie Naas, and composer is Michael Andrews.

London-headquartered documentary specialists Dogwoof are handling worldwide sales.

Watch a trailer for the film below: