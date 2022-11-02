Innovative U.S. Deal Struck for ‘Chasing the Line,’ About Skiing Legend Franz Klammer, Picture Tree Intl. Reveals Further Sales (EXCLUSIVE)

Berlin-based sales agency Picture Tree Intl. (PTI) has agreed to an innovative U.S. distribution deal for “Chasing the Line,” which follows the fortunes of downhill skiing legend Franz Klammer during the 1976 Winter Olympics. PTI also announced additional sales on the film.

U.S. rights have gone to Kyle Watson’s ADLskiclub, which will stage a series of special event screenings for the film in association with ski clubs and arthouse theaters. It will also offer the film for private screenings for corporations and nonprofit organizations.

Watson said: “We are really excited to get this film out there to passionate skiers and fans of the sport and even to non-skiers across America. It’s a feel-good movie and everyone will love it.”

Picture Tree also announced at AFM that Netflix has taken the film in Germany, and it has also sold it to CCTV 6 (China), Cinemart (Czech Rep.), Encripta (Latin America), Voxell Films (CIS), Blitz Film and Video Distribution (former Yugoslavia), RTV Slovenia (Slovenia) and Spafax and Anuvu (airlines). Picture Tree is in negotiations with buyers for Italy, Hungary and Poland.

As previously announced, the film sold to Netflix for Austrian VOD rights, and Constantin Film for Austrian theatrical rights. Praesens Film took the rights in Switzerland.

Directed by Andreas Schmied, “Chasing the Line” stars up-and-coming Austrian actor Julian Waldner as Klammer. Valerie Huber, who stars in Netflix original series “Kitz,” plays Klammer’s girlfriend Eva, who becomes his wife. Klammer himself has advised on the project since its early development.

Andreas Schmied co-wrote the screenplay with Elisabeth Schmied.

“Chasing the Line” is produced by Epo-Film and Samsara Film in co-production with Sabotage Films Vienna in association with Servus TV and the support of the Austrian Film Institute, the Austria Film Industry Support (FISA), the Carinthia Marketing Office, Austrian broadcaster ORF, the Vienna Film Fund, Cine Tirol and the Carinthia Film Commission.