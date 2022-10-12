Charlotte Le Bon’s ‘Falcon Lake’ Finds U.S. Distribution With Yellow Veil; Memento International Closes Sales in Major Territories (EXCLUSIVE)

Yellow Veil Pictures has acquired U.S. distribution rights to Canadian director Charlotte Le Bon’s “Falcon Lake” which world premiered at Cannes’ Directors Fortnight.

The coming-of-age tale, handled by Memento International, marks the feature debut of Le Bon, an actor-turned-filmmaker who notably starred in Sean Ellis’s “Anthropoid,” Lasse Hallström’s “The Hundred Foot Journey” and Terry George’s “The Promise.”

“Falcon Lake” follows two teenagers, Bastien and Chloé, who spend their summer vacation with their families at a lake cabin in Quebec which is haunted by a ghost legend. Despite the age gap between them, they form a singular bond. Ready to overcome his worst fears to earn a place in Chloé’s heart, the young boy experiences a turbulent pivotal moment during this holiday.

Following Cannes, the French-language film played at Toronto and Deauville, where it won the d’Ornano-Valenti prize. It will have its U.S. premiere at Chicago, and is set to play at the American French Film Festival in L.A., along with by a string of other festivals.

Yellow Veil Pictures, a New-York and L.A.-based arthouse genre distribution company, plans for a theatrical release in 2023.

“Such an honour to work with Charlotte Le Bon on the release of her debut feature shot on film,” said Hugues Barbier at Yellow Veil Pictures. Barbier said the film told a “very engrossing, and extremely moving story carried by extraordinary performances from Sara Montpetit and Joseph Engel.”

Memento International has now sold the film in major markets around the world, including Japan (Tsumiki) U.K./Ireland (Signature), Spain (Flamingo), Benelux (Cherry Pickers), Italy (Movies Inspired), Israel (Lev), Portugal (Leopardo), Poland (Aurora), Central America (Pacifica Grey) and Indonesia (PT Falcon).

Produced by Cinefrance, Metafilms and Onzecinq, “Falcon Lake” stars Joseph Engel (“The Crusade”), Sara Montpetit (“Maria Chapdelaine”) and Monia Chokri (“Heartbeats”). Producers are Jean-Luc Ormières, David Gauguié, Nancy Grant, Sylvain Corbeil and Julien Deris.

The deal was negotiated by Barbier, Justin Timms, and Joe Yanick for Yellow Veil Pictures and Mathieu Delaunay for Memento International, on behalf of the filmmakers.

Le Bon is represented by UTA. Memento International handles worldwide sales and festivals.