Keira Knightley-Voiced Animated Biopic ‘Charlotte’ Picked Up By Parkland for U.K Distribution (EXCLUSIVE)

Keira Knightley-voiced animated biopic “Charlotte” has been picked up for distribution in U.K. and Ireland by Parkland Entertainment.

The feature, from Good Deed Entertainment, the studio behind “Loving Vincent,” tells the story of Charlotte Salomon, a young German-Jewish artist who was murdered in Auschwitz at the age of 26. Knightley voices Salomon in the English language version while Marion Cotillard voices the artist in the French-language version.

“Charlotte” also features one of the last performances from “Peaky Blinders” star Helen McRory, who died of cancer in 2021.

“Charlotte” is directed by Eric Warin and Tahir Rana and includes the voices of Jim Broadbent (“Downton Abbey,” Brenda Blethyn (“Pride and Prejudice”), Sam Claflin (“The Hunger Games: Catching Fire”), Eddie Marsan (“Ridley Road”), Sophie Okonedo (“Death on the Nile”) and Mark Strong (“1917”).

Erik Rutherford and David Bezmozgis wrote the screenplay.

The film is produced by Julia Rosenberg as well as Jerome Dopffer, Eric Goossens and Anton Roebben.

“[I am] hugely looking forward to be bringing such a unique and powerful story that is still incredibly relevant to the times we are living in,” said Tom Stewart, acquisitions and distribution director at Parkland Entertainment. “We plan a theatrical release in the U.K. and Ireland later this year working closely with the collaborative talent involved.”

Rosenberg added: “Parkland is the perfect home for ‘Charlotte,’ and a great partner to work with our wonderful British cast. We’re very excited to bring our film that celebrates Charlotte Salomon’s genius and fighting spirit to their audiences.”

The agreement was licensed with Sierra Affinity.