‘Triangle of Sadness’ Director Ruben Ostlund Pays Tribute to Charlbi Dean, Says Her Death is a ‘Shock and a Tragedy.’

Charlbi Dean
Triangle of Sadness

Swedish director Ruben Ostlund has reacted to the sudden death of Charlbi Dean, the star of his Palme d’Or winning film “Triangle of Sadness.” Ostlund posted an emotional tribute on social media, saying her death was “a shock and a tragedy.”

“It is an honor to have gotten to know and work with her. Charlbi had a care and sensitivity that lifted her colleagues and the entire film crew,” Ostlund wrote.

“The thought that she will not be by our side in the future makes me very sad,” the director continued.

More to come.

