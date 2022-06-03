Charades Strikes Deals on ‘Forever Young,’ Valeria Bruni Tedeschi’s Cannes Competition Film (EXCLUSIVE)

Paris-based sales company Charades has closed a raft of deals on “Forever Young,” Valeria Bruni Tedeschi’s film which competed at Cannes and earned a warm critical welcome.

“Forever Young” opens at the end of the 1980s in Paris and follows a young troupe of comedians who have just have been admitted to Les Amandiers, the prestigious theater school headed by Patrice Chéreau. Bruni Tedeschi wrote the script alongside Agnès De Sacy and regular collaborator Noémie Lvovsky. “Forever Young” stars Nadia Tereszkiewicz, Sofiane Bennacer and Louis Garrel, among others.

The movie was acquired Filmin (Spain), Kismet (Australia), Belas Artes (Brazil) Lev (Israel), Cineart (Benelux), Panda (Austria), Weird Wave (Greece), Leopardo Filmes (Portugal), Cinemanse (Finland), Triart (Sweden), Megacom (Adriatics), Russian World Vision (Russia) and Skeye (Airlines).

“Forever Young” will be distributed by Lucky Red in Italy and Ad Vitam in France. Charades is in talks to close Germany. It’s produced by Ad Vitam production and Italy’s Bibi Film.

A popular French-Italian actor-turned-filmmaker, Bruni Tedeschi notably directed “Un chateau en Italie” which also competed at Cannes, “Actrices” which won the jury prize at Un Certain Regard.

Charades’ Cannes slate also included Kirill Serebrennikov’s “Tchaikovsky’s Wife” which world premiered in competition, as well as Charlotte Wells’ critically acclaimed debut “Aftersun” at Critics Week, and Amandine Fredon and Benjamin Massoubre’s animated feature “Little Nicholas – Happy as Can Be” in Special Screenings. “Aftersun” won the inaugural French Touch Jury Prize at Critics’ Week. “Little Nicholas” will next be playing in the official selection at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival.