Charades Sells Cannes & Annecy’s Animated Feature ‘Little Nicholas’ in Key Markets (EXCLUSIVE)

Charades has closed a raft of deals on “Little Nicholas: Happy as Can Be,” an animated feature which world premiered at Cannes in the Special Screenings section and will go on to compete at Annecy festival.

Directed by Benjamin Massoubre and Amandine Fredon, “Little Nicholas: Happy as Can Be” is based on author René Goscinny and New Yorker cartoonist Jean-Jacques Sempé’s popular children books from the 1960’s which have been translated into than 30 languages. The feature expands on the graphic novels and follows the adventures of a mischievous boy and his schoolmates, teacher and parents.

Charades has sold the film to Japan (Open Sesame), South Korea (Aone Entertainment), Italy (I Wonder Pictures), Canada (Maison 4:3), Israel (Lev Cinema), Indonesia (Falcon), Switzerland (Ascote), Bulgaria (Cinelibri), CIS (Volga)

Czech Rep & Slovakia (Aerofilms), Ex-Yougoslavia (Blitz), Greece (Feelgood), Hungary (Aerofilms), Lebanon & Gulf (Empire), Poland (Monolith), Portugal (Lusomundo), Switzerland (Ascote), Taiwan (Proview) and Turkey (Yeni Films).

The Paris-based company is currently in negotiations to close deals in Germany, Spain and China.

The hand-drawn animated feature is co-produced by Aton Soumache (“The Little Prince,” “Upside Down”), president of ON Entertainment, a Mediawan company; Lilian Eche and Christel Henon’s Luxembourg-based Bidibul Productions (“Chambre 212,” “Playmobil the Movie VR Adventures”); producer Cédric Pilot (“Little Vampire”) and Align; in partnership with Canal+, Ciné+, Film Fund Luxembourg and the CNC.

The score is by Oscar-winning composer Ludovic Bourse (“The Artist”). Bac Cinema will distribute the film in France. Paris-based sales agent Charades is handling worldwide sales.

“The Little Nicholas: Happy As Can Be” will be out in French cinema theaters on October 12.