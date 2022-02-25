France’s Cesar Award Winners Announced (Updating Live)

France’s equivalent to the Oscars, the Cesar Awards, are taking place this evening in Paris. Among the nominees, and in attendance, are “Annette” star Adam Driver and Cate Blanchett, who will receive the Honorary Cesar Award.

The in-person ceremony is being hosted at the Olympia theater in Paris under tight COVID restrictions, as all guests have to wear a mask, be vaccinated and present a test dating from less than 24 hours.

Driver is up for best actor for his performance as a tormented comedian opposite Marion Cotillard in Leos Carax’s drama musical “Annette.” Only two other American actors have been previously nominated at the Cesar Awards — Kristen Stewart for Olivier Assayas’ “Clouds of Sils Maria” and Adrien Brody for Roman Polanski’s Oscar-winning “The Pianist.” Both actors won, in 2015 and 2003, respectively.

This year’s top Cesar contenders include Xavier Giannoli’s period piece “Lost Illusions,” Audrey Diwan’s Venice Golden Lion-winning “Happening,” Catherine Corsini’s timely social drama “La fracture,” Valerie Lemercier’s Celine Dion film “Aline” and Cedric Jimenez’s action-packed cop drama “Bac Nord.”

The crowded and unpredictable race also boasts Julia Ducournau’s Cannes winner “Titane,” Jacques Audiard’s contemporary love drama “Paris, 13th District,” Arthur Harari’s WW2-set “Onoda: 10,000 Nights in the Jungle” and Yann Gozlan’s thriller “Boite noire.”

The Cesar Awards return after two consecutive years of record-low ratings and scandal-ridden editions. Last year, actor Corine Masiero covered herself in fake blood and fully undressed in protest against the French government’s pandemic response. In 2020, Roman Polanski’s best director win sparked walkouts from several actors. This year, the stakes are high for Cesar organizers and their broadcast partner, Canal Plus, to revamp the ceremony’s image.

Playing it safe, organizers have tapped Antoine De Caunes, a beloved TV host and journalist known for his irreverent humor, to emcee the event, while screenwriter-director Daniele Thompson (“Avenue Montaigne,” “La Reine Margot”) will preside over the ceremony.

Below is the full list of nominees, with winners updated live.

Best Film

“Aline,” Valerie Lemercier, produced by Edouard Weil, Alice Girard, Sidonie Dumas

“Annette,” Leos Carax, produced by Charles Gillibert

“Bac Nord,” Cedric Jimenez, produced by Hugo Selignac

“Happening,” Audrey Diwan, produced by Edouard Weil, Alice Girard

“La Fracture,” Catherine Corsini, produced by Elisabeth Perez

“Lost Illusions,” Xavier Giannoli, produced by Olivier Delbosc, Sidonie Dumas

“Onoda, 10,000 Nights in the Jungle,” Arthur Harari, produced by Nicolas Anthome, Lionel Guedj

Best Director

Valerie Lemercier, “Aline”

Leos Carax, “Annette”

Audrey Diwan, “Happening”

Xavier Giannoli, “Lost Illusions”

Arthur Harari, “Onoda, 10,000 Nights in the Jungle”

Julia Ducournau, “Titane”

Best Actress

Leila Bekhti, “The Restless”

Valeria Bruni Tedeschi, “La fracture”

Laure Calamy, “Une femme du monde

Virginie Efira, “Benedeta”

Vicky Krieps, “Serre moi fort”

Valerie Lemercier, “Aline”

Lea Seydoux, “France”

Best Actor

Damien Bonnard, “The Restless”

Adam Driver, “Annette”

Gilles Lellouche, “Bac Nord”

Vincent Macaigne, “Medecin de nuit”

Benoit Magimel, “Living”

Pio Marmai, “La fracture”

Pierre Niney, “Boite noire”

Best Cinematography

Caroline Champetier, “Annette”

Christophe Beaucarne, “Lost Illusions”

Paul Guilhaume, “Paris, 13th District”

Tom Harari, “Onoda, 10,000 Nights in the Jungle”

Ruben Impens, “Titane”

Best Supporting Actress

Jeanne Balibar, “Lost Illusions”

Celine de France, “Lost Illusions”

Aissatou Diallo Sagna, “La fracture

Adele Exarchopoulos, “Mandibules”

Danielle Fichaud, “Aline”

Best Supporting Actor

Francois Civil, “Bac Nord”

Xavier Dolan, “Lost Illusions”

Vincent Lacoste, “Lost Illusions”

Karin Leklou, “Bac Nord”

Sylvain Marcel, “Aline”

Best Female Newcomer

Noee Abita, “Slalom”

Salome Dewaels, “Lost Illusions”

Agathe Rousselle, “Titane”

Anamaria Vartolomei, “Happening”

Lucie Zhang, “Paris, 13th District”

Best Male Newcomer

Sandor Funtek, “Supremes”

Sami Outalbadi, “Une histoire d’amour et de desir”

Thimothee Robart, “Magnetic Beats”

Matika Samba, “Paris, 13th District”

Benjamin Voisin, “Lost Illusions”

Best First Film

“Gagarine,” Fanny Liatard, Jeremy Trouilh

“Magnetic Beats,” Vincent Mael Cardona

“La Nuee,” Just Philippot

“La panthere des neiges,” Marie Amiguet, Vincent Munier

“Slalom,” Charlene Favier

Best Foreign Film

“Compartment n. 6,” Juho Kuho Kuosmanen

“Drive My War,” Ryusuke Hamaguchi

“First Cow,” Kelly Reichardt

“The Worst Person in the World,” Joachim Trier

“Parallel Mothers,” Pedro Almodovar

“The Father,” Florian Zeller

Best Original Screenplay

Valerie Lemercier, Brigitte Buc, “Aline”

Leos Carax, Ron Mael, Russel Mael, “Annette”

Yann Gozlan, Simon Moutaïrou, Nicolas Bouvet-Levrard, “Boite Noire”

Catherine Corsini, Laurette Polmanss, Agnes Feuvre, “La fracture”

Arthur Harari, Vincent Poymiro, “Onoda, 10,000 Nights in the Jungle”

Best Adapted Screenplay

Yael Langmann, Yvan Attal, “Les choses humaines”

Audrey Diwan, Marcia Romano, “Happening”

Xavier Giannoli, Jacques Fieschi, “Lost Illusions”

Celine Sciamma, Lea Mysius, Jacques Audiard, “Paris, 13th District”

Mathieu Amalric, “Serre moi fort”

Best Animated Film

“Even Mice Belong in Heaven,” Denisa Grimmova, Jan Bubenicek

“The Summit of Gods,” Patrick Imbert

“La traversée,” Florence Miailhe

Best Documentary

“Animal,” Cyril Dion

“Bigger Than Us,” Flore Vasseur

“Debout les femmes!” Gilles Perret, Francois Ruffin

“Indes Galantes,” Philippe Beziat

“La panthere des neiges,” Marie Amiguet

Best Original Score

Ron Mael, Russell Mael, “Annette”

Guillaume Roussel, “Bac Nord

Philippe Rombi, “Boite Noire”

Rone, “Paris, 13th District”

Warren Ellis, Nick Cave, “La panthere des neiges”

Best Sound Editing

Olivier Mauvezin, Arnaud Rolland, Edouard Morin, Daniel Sobrino, “Aline

Erwan Kerzanet, Kaita Boutin, Mawence Dussere, Paul Haymans, Thomas Gauder, “Annette”

Nicolas Provost, Nicolas Bouvet-Levrard, Marc Doisne, “Boite Noire”

Francois Musy, Renaud Musy, Didier Lozahic, “Lost Illusions”

Mathieu Descamps, Pierre Bariaud, Samuel Aïchoun, “Magnetic Beats”

Best Editing

Nelly Quettier, “Annette”

Simon Jacquet, “Bac Nord”

Fredric Baillehaiche, La fracture”

Cyril Nakache, “Lost Illusions”

Best Costumes

Catherine Leterrier, “Aline”

Pascaline Chavanne, “Annette”

Madeline Fontaine, “Delicieux”

Thierry Deletre, “Eiffel”

Pierre-Jean Laroque, “Lost Illusions”

Best Set Design

Emmanuelle Duplay, “Aline”

Florian Sanson, “Annette”

Bertrand Seitz, “Delicieux”

Stephane Taillasson, “Eiffel”

Riton Dupire-Clement, “Lost Illusions”

Best Visual Effects

Sebastien Rame, “Aline”

Guillaume Pondard, “Annette”

Olivier Cauwet, “Eiffel”

Arnaud Fouquet, Julien Meesters, “Lost Illusions”

Martial Vallanchon, “Titane”