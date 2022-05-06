Dubai Sales Agent Cercamon Acquires Cannes Directors’ Fortnight Premiere ‘Un Varón’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Dubai-based sales agent Cercamon will handle international sales on Fabian Hernández’s “Un Varón” (A Male), which has its world premiere in Cannes’ Directors’ Fortnight.

“Un Varón” tells the story of Carlos, who lives in a youth shelter in the center of Bogotá – a refuge meant to help mitigate the harshness of daily life. He longs to spend Christmas Day with his family, but as he leaves the shelter, he’s confronted with the brutality of his neighborhood, which is ruled by the law of the strongest and dominated by the ideal of the alpha male. Carlos must prove he belongs, even while these expressions of masculinity clash deep inside him with the decisions he must make in order to survive.

Cercamon’s founder, Sebastien Chesneau, said: “‘Un Varón’ touches us by the way the protagonist’s sensitivity is shown in this tough and masculine world. In order to fit into this environment, director Fabian Hernández depicts without concession what it takes to be a man.”

Producer Manuel Ruiz Montealegre added: “We are pleased to be part of the Cannes Directors’ Fortnight selection and to have reached a sales agreement with Cercamon. We believe this is a recognition of the film’s value and an assurance of the road ahead.”

“Un Varón” is produced by Medio de Contención Producciones in coproduction with In Vivo Films, Fortuna Films, Black Forest Films Gmbh and RTVCPlay.

Cercamon is organizing private screenings of the film for buyers in Cannes ahead of its world premiere. The company is also planning market screenings of the Berlinale prize winner “Sonne,” directed by Kurdwin Ayub and produced by Ulrich Seidl, and “Leonor Will Never Die,” by Martika Ramirez Escobar, which received a Special Jury Award at Sundance and will be released by Music Box Films this fall.

Also on its slate are the documentaries “If You Are a Man,” by Simon Panay, which premieres this week at DokFest München, and “For the Many – The Vienna Chamber of Labor,” by Constantin Wulff, which premiered this year in Berlin.