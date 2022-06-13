Indigenous Producer Who Fought Cannes Dress Code With Moccasins Launches Production Outfit IndigiFilm (EXCLUSIVE)

Kelvin Redvers, the Indigenous Canadian producer who fought the Cannes Film Festival dress code that prevented him from wearing moccasins on its red carpet, is launching a production company, Variety can reveal.

Redvers’ new outfit is called Indigifilm, and will focus on developing and producing scripted and unscripted projects in collaboration with international and Canadian creatives.

IndigiFilm has already completed filming on its first feature, “Cold Road,” in partnership with Bell Media’s streaming platform Crave. The thriller was written and directed by Redvers — who is part of the Deninu Kųę́ First Nation of the Northwest Territories — and revolves around an Indigenous woman’s harrowing road trip to be with her dying mother in a remote northern First Nation. It was shot entirely in Alberta and the Northwest Territories.

Development at IndigiFilm will be led by industry veteran Neil Thomas, co-creator of the Discovery series “Highway Thru Hell” and showrunner on Discovery Canada’s “Mud Mountain Haulers” (Season 1).

Mark Miller, co-founder of Great Pacific Media and the former president of Thunderbird Entertainment, also brings his experience to help advise, create and finance productions out of IndigiFilm.

The Vancouver-based Redvers grabbed international headlines when, as reported by Variety, he was banned from walking the Cannes red carpet in a pair of traditional Dene moccasins. Following a complaint by the Indigenous Screen Office and Telefilm, Cannes organizers met with Redvers and his colleagues and apologized for the incident. The story, which went viral, sparked a conversation about cultural inclusivity at film festivals.

Redvers, who is this week attending the Banff World Media Festival in Alberta, Canada, is an award-winning filmmaker whose work has screened worldwide, including at the Toronto International Film Festival. In 2018, he co-created CBC’s primetime unscripted series “High Arctic Haulers.”

As a journalist, he worked on CTV’s “First Story,” where the first episode he produced and directed won a prestigious Jack Webster Award. He’s also the co-founder of the non-profit org “We Matter,” an organization that uses social media and video to share positive messages with Indigenous youth from across Canada, with the aim of reducing the rates of depression and suicide. For this work, he and his co-founder, sibling T’anchay Redvers, were awarded Governor General Medals.

Redvers said: “Our goal is to produce bold content that will resonate with audiences. With the hit-making experience of Neil and Mark to support my vision, I believe IndigiFilm will be a global premium content creator. We want IndigiFilm to be a place broadcasters and streamers can feel confident that their investments in production will win audiences. IndigiFilm will be a place where Indigenous and non-Indigenous stories are told in an authentic way by a broad spectrum of creative voices backed by one of the most experienced production teams in North America.”