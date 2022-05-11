Cannes Market Buzz Titles: Actioners, Sci-Fi Thrillers and Historical Dramas Up for Sale On the Croisette

The Cannes Film Festival is back at full strength for the first time since 2019, and just in time to mark the iconic event’s 75th anniversary. While the 2021 edition of Cannes was a muted affair with the market going virtual — and the sale of Gerard Butler’s “Greenland” sequel to STX emerging as the hottest deal — this year’s market is back in person with a dynamic, broad array of packages on offer, including a healthy serving of action titles, sci-fi thrillers and historical dramas. Here are some of the top titles sparking interest from buyers.

“The Beekeeper”

Jason Statham leads what one buyer argues is the “most fun and broadly commercial” package hitting the Croisette so far. The action stalwart stars in the hopeful franchise launch as a former operative of a powerful group called “The Beekepers” who sets out for revenge when his identity is blown.

Genre: Action

Director: David Ayer

Cast: Jason Statham

Sales: Miramax

“Breathe”

After Earth is left uninhabitable due to a lack of oxygen, Maya (Jennifer Hudson) and her daughter are forced to live underground with short trips to the surface only possible via special oxygen suits. When a mysterious couple arrives claiming to know Darius and his fate, Maya tentatively agrees to let them into their bunker, but are they all they appear to be?

Genre: Sci-fi action-thriller

Director: Stefon Bristol

Cast: Jennifer Hudson, Milla Jovovich, Common

International sales agent: Capstone Global

Domestic sales agent: Capstone, CAA Media Finance, UTA

“Convenience Story”

A screenwriter in a deep slump digs himself ever deeper into dismay until an errand for his girlfriend takes him to Ideal Mart. The unusual convenience store has everything he could desire, including a mysterious married woman who gets his creative juices flowing. Directed by the popular writer-director Miki Satoshi (“What to do With the Dead Kaiju,” “Adrift in Tokyo”), the film has already booked a berth at the upcoming Fantasia festival and will hit Japanese theaters in August.

Genre: Fantasy drama

Director: Miki Satoshi

Cast: Narita Ryo, Maeda Atsuko

Sales: Free Stone Productions

The original “Dirty Dancing” premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 1987 Courtesy of Lionsgate

“Dirty Dancing”

Baby’s back in her corner with this sequel to the seminal 1987 movie (which premiered at Cannes that year). Jennifer Grey is reprising her role as Frances “Baby” Houseman, who returns to the Kellerman’s resort in the 1990s. The sequel is billed as a coming-of-age romance that follows Frances’s daughter at the resort. Patrick Swayze died in 2009, but discussions are said to be ongoing with the actor’s estate, as Johnny Castle remains a “part of Baby’s journey” in the sequel.

Genre: Musical drama

Director: Jonathan Levine

Cast: Jennifer Grey

Sales: Lionsgate

“The Empire”

This ambitious sci-fi from Bruno Dumont (“France”) centers on two opposing tribes from outer space who engage in a bitter conflict in Northern France’s Opal Coast. Dumont describes the project as a “space and earth opera” that serves as a “galactic metaphor” for humanity’s internal struggles.

Genre: Sci-fi drama

Director: Bruno Dumont

Cast: Lily Rose-Depp, Anamaria Vartolomei, Camille Cottin, Fabrice Luchini

Sales: Memento International

“Fingernails”

Greek “Apples” director Christos Nikou is rolling out his highly anticipated English-language debut with “Fingernails,” starring Jessie Buckley, a recent Oscar nominee for Maggie Gyllenhaal’s “The Lost Daughter,” and Oscar winner Riz Ahmed. Much like “Apples,” this is another off-kilter drama centered around an odd institute that’s developed a test to figure out whether a couple is really in love. Unsure of the positive result she’s received in her own relationship, Anna (Buckley) becomes an assistant to a mysterious professor (Ahmed) at the institute to find out more.

Genre: Drama

Director: Christos Nikou

Cast: Jessie Buckley, Riz Ahmed

International sales agent: FilmNation

Domestic sales agent: CAA, WME Independent

“Hamlet”

Fresh off their best short film Oscar for “The Long Goodbye,” multi-hyphenate Riz Ahmed and Aneil Karia are again teaming up for a modern adaptation of William Shakespeare’s “Hamlet.” Ahmed stars as Hamlet, haunted by his father’s ghost and driven to increasingly unstable heights. Moving from elite London to the city’s underground, from Hindu temples to homeless tent cities, he goes to rash and violent lengths to avenge his father’s murder, ultimately questioning his own role in the family’s corruption and who he has become.

Genre: Drama

Director: Aneil Karia

Cast: Riz Ahmed, Morfydd Clark, Joe Alwyn

International sales agent: WME Independent

Domestic sales agent: CAA

“In The Land of Saints and Sinners”

Liam Neeson is back employing his very particular set of skills in this actioner set in 1970s Ireland. The actor stars as newly retired assassin, Finbar, who’s found himself a place of refuge but is drawn back into action when a young local woman and her daughter become the victims of abuse.

Genre: Action

Director: Robert Lorenz

Cast: Liam Neeson, Ciarán Hinds, Kerry Condon, Colm Meaney , Jack Gleeson, Desmond Eastwood

International sales agent: Bleiberg Entertainment

Domestic sales agent: CAA Media Finance/UTA

Ben Whishaw stars in “Limonov: The Ballad of Eddie” Courtesy Wildside

“Limonov: The Ballad of Eddie”

In what’s sure to be one of the most controversial films of the market, Ben Whishaw plays Russian writer, poet and political dissident Eduard Limonov. The project — which was halfway through filming in Russia when the war against Ukraine broke out — originates from Russian auteur Kirill Serebrennikov, whose film “Tchaikovsky’s Wife” is also in competition at Cannes. It’s also co-written by “Ida” and “Cold War” helmer Pawel Pawlikowski.

Genre: Historical drama

Director: Kirill Serebrennikov

Cast: Ben Whishaw

Sales: Pathé in collaboration with Vision Distribution.

“La Maison”

Based on Emma Becker’s controversial bestselling novel, the film follows Emma, a 27 year-old novelist who is writing a book about world of sex workers and manages to get recruited as a sex worker at La Maison, a renowned Berlin brothel, to understand their lives at the fullest.

Genre: Erotic drama

Director: Anissa Bonnefont

Cast: Ana Girardot, Rossy De Palma

International sales agent: Pulsar Content

“Melody”

Pop star Katy Perry headlines this animated musical from producer Jeremy Zag of “LadyBug and Cat Noir” and “Miraculous LadyBug” fame. The “Firework” and “Roar” singer will write and perform songs for the movie, which will center on an insecure chanteuse who tries to overcome a wicked pop queen that’s hell-bent on destroying her. In discussing the project, Perry said that being a mother to a two year old inspired her to take on the role, and that, at 37, she “still struggles with being insecure.”

Genre: Animated musical

Director: Jeremy Zag

Cast: Katy Perry

Sales: CAA Media Finance, Rocket Science

“Operation Napoleon”

“Game of Thrones” star Iain Glen and “Riviera” actor Jack Fox lead this international thriller spanning modern Iceland to America and Nazi Germany at the end of World War II. The project is adapted from a bestselling novel by Iceland’s master of crime, Arnaldur Indridason, and follows a young lawyer who gets drawn into a global conspiracy when the melting of one of Iceland’s largest glaciers reveals a German WWII airplane wreck.

Genre: Thriller

Director: Óskar Thór Axelsson

Cast: Iain Glen, Jack Fox, Vivian Ólafsdóttir, Wotan Wilke Möhring, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson

Sales: Beta Film

“Quicksand”

An American couple on a work trip to Colombia take a hike in the mountains that soon becomes a nightmare in this high-concept survival thriller. After a storm in the rainforest they’re hiking in, the couple gets stuck in a pit of quicksand and have to battle the elements and a venomous snake to stay alive.

Genre: Survival thriller

Director: Andres Beltran

Cast: Carolina Gaitan, Allan Hawco

Sales: Altitude Film Sales

Bollywood superstars R. Madhavan and Shah Rukh Khan star in “Rocketry” TriColour Films/Varghese Moolan Pictures/27th Investments

“Rocketry”

Positioned as a Bollywood movie with huge international potential, “Rocketry” stars two of the top stars of the Indian film industry: R. Madhavan and Shah Rukh Khan. Madhavan portrays Indian scientist Nambi Narayanan, a former Indian Space Research Organization scientist and aerospace engineer known for developing efficient liquid fuel engines and who became embroiled in a spy scandal. The biopic will unveil new insights into the mystery as it unravels via the narrative device of an interview on a TV program. Khan is the interviewer in the English and Hindi versions while Suriya Sivakumar steps in for the Tamil version.

Genre: Historical biographic drama

Director: R. Madhavan

Cast: R. Madhavan, Shah Rukh Khan

India sales agent: UFO Moviez (Red Giants for South India)

International sales agent: Yash Raj Films and Phars Film Co.

“The Convert”

When lay preacher Thomas Munro (Guy Pearce) arrives at a British settlement in 1830s New Zealand, his violent past is soon drawn into question and his faith put to the test, when he finds himself caught in the middle of a bloody war between Māori tribes.

Genre: Historical epic/action

Director: Lee Tamahori

Cast: Guy Pearce, Te Kohe Tuhaka

Sales: Mister Smith Entertainment

Anna Kendrick leads thriller “The Dating Game Killer,” about the true story of a serial killer that appeared on the popular U.S. dating show. Casey Curry/Invision/AP/Shutters

“The Dating Game Killer”

Anna Kendrick will lead this thriller that tells the chilling true story of serial killer Rodney Alcala, who appeared on popular U.S. dating program “The Dating Game” — and was selected to go on a date with contestant Cheryl Bradshaw — before his grisly crimes were ultimately exposed. AGC International is the distribution arm for Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios, which had a hit on its hands with Netflix dating-gone-wrong documentary “The Tinder Swindler” earlier this year.

Genre: True-crime thriller

Director: Chloe Okuno

Cast: Anna Kendrick

International sales agent: AGC International

Domestic sales agent: CAA, UTA

“The End We Start From”

Fresh from her BAFTA TV Award win, Jodie Comer stars in another environmental thriller that sees London submerged by flood waters and a young family torn apart in the chaos. Comer stars as a woman trying to navigate the way home for herself and her newborn baby.

Genre: Sci-fi thriller

Director: Mahalia Belo

Cast: Jodie Comer

International sales agent: Anton

Domestic sales agent: UTA

“The Pot Au Feu”

Could this be the next “Chocolat”? Set in the world of French gastronomy in 1885, “The Pot Au Feu” charts the relationship between Eugenie, an esteemed cook, and Dodin, the chef she’s been working for over the last 20 years. Growing fonder of one another, their bond turns into a romance and gives rise to delicious dishes that impress even the world’s most illustrious chefs. The story is inspired by the famous French gastronome Jean Anthelme Brillat-Savarin.

Genre: Romantic drama

Director: Tran Anh Hung

Cast: Juliette Binoche, Benoit Magimel

Sales: Gaumont

“Tunnels”

Susan Sarandon and “It” actor Jaeden Martell strike up an unlikely friendship in the wake of an unthinkable tragedy in this drama from “Kill Your Darlings” director John Krokidas. Sarandon stars as Ruby, a woman whose grandson becomes a school shooter. She meets one of his victim’s siblings, Grayson (Martell), when they are paired together at the local grocery store where they both work, and through their friendship, realizes she can still help bring the town back together again.

Genre: Drama

Director: John Krokidas

Cast: Susan Sarandon, Jaeden Martell, Anna Faris, Alicia Silverstone, Patrick Wilson

International sales agent: Bankside Films

Domestic sales agent: CAA Media Finance, UTA

“Wild Four O’Clocks”

When their father is sent to prison, two young brothers are placed in the care of their estranged grandmother (Michelle Pfeiffer) who must decide how much to reveal to them about their father’s crime.

Genre: Psychological thriller

Director: Peter Craig

Cast: Michelle Pfeiffer

International sales agent: Protagonist Pictures

Domestic sales agent: CAA