Cannes Film Festival Bars Russian Delegations, Any Delegate With Ties to Kremlin

The Cannes Film Festival has issued a statement commenting on calls for a boycott of Russian cinema and said it will bar Russian delegations but not filmmakers.

“As the world has fallen into a grave crisis and sees a part of Europe in a state of war, the Cannes Film Festival would like to express all its support to the Ukrainian people and to all those who are currently in Ukraine.”

“As modest as it can be, we are joining our voice to all those who are opposing this unacceptable situation and are denouncing the stance of Russia and its leaders.”

“We have a particular thought for the artists and professionals within the Ukrainian film words, as with their families whose lives are now in danger.”

The festival said it will not welcome official Russian delegations and “will not accept even the smallest presence of any institutions linked to the Russian government.”

Cannes said however that it praised the courage of all those in Russia who are taking risks to protest against the agression and invasion of Ukraine.”

“Among them are artists and professionals who have never stopped fighting against the current regime and would never be associated to this intolerable acts and those who are bombarding Ukraine,” said Cannes.

In recent years, the French festival has turned a spotlight on a new generation of politically-engaged Russian filmmakers like Kirill Serebrennikov, whose last two movies, “Petrov’s Flu” and “Leto,” have competed at the festival.

Serebrennikov, who is still officially under a three-year travel ban and was accused of embezzlement by the Russian government, is expected to return to Cannes’ competition this year with “Tchaikovsky’s Wife.” The movie is being produced by Hype Film, a Moscow-based company, with international partners including Charades Productions, Logical Pictures and Bord Cadre Films (“Monos”), while Good Chaos’ Mike Goodridge is executive producing.

Earlier today, the EFA said it “strongly condemns the war started by Russia” and decided to exclude Russian films from the European Film Awards. Ukrainian filmmaker Sergei Loznitsa, who had expressed his dissatisfaction with an earlier statement from the EFA that he deemed too mild, sent a letter to Variety saying he never intended to provoke this boycott of Russian cinema.

Loznitsa, who is a Cannes regular, said “many friends and colleagues, Russian filmmakers, have taken stand against this insane war.”

“When I hear today these calls to ban Russian films, I think of these [filmmakers] who are good people. They are victims as we are of this aggression,” said Loznitsa, whose credits include “Donbass” and “Babi Yar Context.” Loznitsa echoes the concern of many Russian filmmakers, as reported by Variety.

More to come.