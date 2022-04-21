Cannes Film Festival Completes Official Selection of 2022 Lineup

The Cannes Film Festival has added a string of new titles to its Official Selection, including three movies in competition: Léonor Serraille’s “Un Petit Frere,” Albert Serra’s “Tourment sur les iles” and “The Eight Mountains” by Charlotte Vandermeersch and Felix Van Groeningen (“The Broken Circle Breakdown”).

“The Eight Mountains” is an Italian film based on Paolo Cognetti’s 2016 novel. It revolves around a young man who finds refuge in the Italian village where he spent a summer as a child with his parents.

Other movies that have been added to the lineup include Serge Bozon’s musical romantic comedy “Don Juan” with Virginie Efira and Tahar Rahim (pictured); Dominik Moll’s politically charged drama “Nuit du 12”; and Emmanuel Mouret’s adultery drama “Chronique d’une liaison passagère” with Sandrine Kiberlain and Vincent Macaigne, which will bow in Cannes Premiere, a new section launched last year. Another French movie, “L’innocent,” helmed by actor-director Louis Garrel, will play out of competition.

Meanwhile, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah Belgium’s anticipated movie “Rebel” has been added to the Midnight Screenings section. Un Certain Regard will screen four more films: “Plus que Jamais” by Emily Atef; “Mediterranean Fever” by Palestinian helmer Maha Haj; “Le bleu du caftan” by Moroccan director Maryam Touzani; and Lotfy Nathan’s “Harka” from Tunisia.

The Special Screenings has also been filled with Chilean filmmaker Patricio Guzmán’s documentary “Mi pais imaginario,” Tiago Guedes’s “Restos do vento,” as well as three feature debuts including “The Vagabonds” by Doroteya Droumeva, “Riposte feministe” by Marie Perennès and Simon Depardon, and the animated feature “Le Petit Nicolas” by Amandine Fredon and Benjamin Massoubre.

As many as eight films directed or co-directed by women have been added across different sections of the Official Selection. The competition now includes five films by female directors out of 21 titles — a Cannes record. Last year, four of the 21 titles were from female filmmakers. That matched a previous high of four female moviemakers from the 2019 edition.

The other female-directed movies in the competition roster include American filmmaker Kelly Reichardt with “Showing Up” starring Reichardt regular Michelle Williams, the French-Italian actor-turned-helmer Valeria Bruni Tedeschi with “Forever Young,” and veteran helmer Claire Denis with “Stars at Noon,” starring Margaret Qualley.

The jury of the competition is expected to be announced in the next few days, which is surprisingly late compared to previous years. Cannes director Thierry Fremaux said that assembling the jury has been challenging this year due to the availability of talent coming out of the pandemic. Among the big names who have been approached for the gig are Brad Pitt and Penelope Cruz. Spike Lee presided over last year’s jury.