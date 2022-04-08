Cannes Film Festival’s Critics’ Week Launches The French Touch Prize of The Jury (EXCLUSIVE)

Critics’ Week, the sidebar dedicated to first and second features that runs alongside the Cannes Film Festival, is launching a new award.

Called The French Touch Prize of the Jury, the award is being backed by a French organization dedicated to promoting creative and cultural industries.

“The French Touch is not just an economic sector, it’s also the French spirit, creativity, dreams and audacity,” said Critics’ Week.

The org said it aimed at gathering, connecting and aggregating talent from cultural and creatives industries in France. Although Critics’ Week is an international film sidebar, it traditionally showcases many films directed by emerging French directors.

The other prizes handed out by Critics’ Week are the Grand Prize, the Louis Roederer prize of the Revelation, the best actor and the Discovery prize for best short film.

This year’s Critics’ Week will mark the first edition for Ava Cahen, who took over as artistic director from Charles Tesson last August.

Cahen previously founded the magazine CLAP in 2014 and FrenchMania in 2017 along with the Woody Club, which she created in 2016. She has been a commentator for the TV program “Le Cercle” on Canal Plus since 2014 and since 2019 for “Une heure en séries,” a radio show on France Inter. She has published several books on cinema and series including “Woody Allen Profession Cynique” (2015), “Cheforama” (2017) and “Game of Thrones” (2019).