Cannes Movie ‘Corsage’ Starring Vicky Krieps Debuts First Clip (EXCLUSIVE)

Marie Kreutzer’s “Corsage,” which premieres in the Un Certain Regard section of the Cannes Film Festival, has debuted its first clip exclusively with Variety (below). MK2 Films is handling international sales. Ad Vitam will distribute the film in France.

“Corsage” stars Vicky Krieps, who broke out in the Oscar nominated “Phantom Thread.” Last year, she starred in Mia Hansen-Løve’s “Bergman Island,” which was in competition in Cannes, and was nominated for a César for Mathieu Amalric’s “Hold Me Tight.” She will soon be seen in Pathe’s big budget two-part movie “The Three Musketeers.”

“Corsage” centers on Empress Elisabeth of Austria. The monarch is idolized for her beauty and renowned for inspiring fashion trends, but in 1877, “Sissi” – as she is known – celebrates her 40th birthday and must fight to maintain her public image by lacing her corset tighter and tighter. While Elisabeth’s role has been reduced against her wishes to purely performative, her hunger for knowledge and zest for life makes her more and more restless in Vienna.

She travels to England and Bavaria, visiting former lovers and old friends, seeking the excitement and purpose of her youth. With a future of strictly ceremonial duties laid out in front of her, Elisabeth rebels against the hyperbolized image of herself and comes up with a plan to protect her legacy.

Other cast in the film include Florian Teichtmeister as Franz Joseph, Katharina Lorenz as Marie Festetics, Jeanne Werner as Ida Ferenczy, Alma Hasun as Fanny Feifalik, and Manuel Rubey as Ludwig II, King of Bavaria.

The producers are Alexander Glehr and Johanna Scherz. The co-producers are Bernard Michaux, Janine Jackowski, Jonas Dornbach, Maren Ade and Jean-Christophe Reymond. Krieps is an executive producer. The associate producers are Jani Thiltges, Claude Waringo and Amaury Ovise.

The lead production company is Film AG. The co-producers are Samsa Film, Komplizen Film, Kazak Productions, ORF Film/Fernseh-Abkommen, ZDF/ARTE and ARTE France Cinéma. The film is produced with the support of Austrian Film Institute, Film Fund Luxembourg, FISA – Film Industry Support Austria, Vienna Film Fund, Eurimages, Lower Austria, and FilmFernsehFonds Bavaria.