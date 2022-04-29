Cannes Festival Adds Two More Films to 2022 Official Selection

The Cannes Film Festival has added two more films to the Official Selection of the 75th edition, which will kick off on May 17.

Rodrigo Sorogoyen’s “As Bestas,” a French-Spanish movie, has been added to Cannes Première, the new section dedicated to world premieres for movies that are slightly more mainstream, similarly to the out-of-competition strand. Sorogoyen previously earned an Oscar nomination with his 2017 short film “Madre.”

Denis Ménochet and Marina Foïs star as a middle-aged French couple moves to a local village, seeking closeness with nature and end up sparking outright hostility and shocking violence with the small community.

“Salam,” a documentary directed by Mélanie Diam’s, Houda Benyamina and Anne Cissé, is set to play in the Special Screenings section.

Earlier this week, the festival announced that French actor Vincent Lindon will preside over the jury which will include two-time Oscar-winning filmmaker Asghar Farhadi (“A Hero”), as well as U.S. helmer Jeff Nichols (“Take Shelter”), British actor and filmmaker Rebecca Hall (“Passing”), Danish-born Indian actor Deepika Padukone (“Chennai Express”), Swedish actor Noomi Rapace (“Lamb”), Italian actor and director Jasmine Trinca (“Miele”), French director Ladj Ly (“Les Miserables”) and Norwegian filmmaker Joachim Trier (“The Worst Person in the World”).