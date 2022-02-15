‘Sort Of,’ ‘Scarborough,’ ‘Night Raiders’ Lead Canadian Screen Awards Nominations

The inaugural season of CBC and HBO Max series “Sort Of” leads both the television and overall 2022 Canadian Screen Award nominations with 13 nods. CBC’s “Pretty Hard Cases” and CTV Sci-Fi Channel’s “Wynonna Earp” with 11 each, and CBC’s “Coroner” and “Kim’s Convenience” with 10 each are the other leading television nominees.

The Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television revealed on Tuesday 145 nominations across television, film and digital media categories. In film, Shasha Nakhai and Rich Williamson’s “Scarborough” and Danis Goulet’s “Night Raiders” top the nominations with 11 each, while Michael McGowan’s “All My Puny Sorrows” has eight and Bretten Hannam’s “Wildhood” and Ivan Grbovic’s “Drunken Birds” six each.

“21 Black Futures” and “For the Record” lead the digital media nominations with eight each, followed by “The Communist’s Daughter” with six.

Beth Janson, CEO, Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television, said: “We are so fortunate to once again celebrate the talented Canadians who have managed to create exceptional works of art during these difficult times. The combination of creativity and resiliency these 2022 Canadian Screen Award nominees possess is a testament to the strength of Canada’s screen-based industries, and we are thrilled to honor them.”

John Young, chair, Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television, said: “During this time of isolation, the arts have served as a necessary connection point that keeps communities together and helps them grow stronger through the power of inspiring storytelling. Through their hard work, these talented 2022 Canadian Screen Award nominees are doing just that. It is a privilege to recognize those who are making a lasting impact when we need it most.”

The awards will be presented over six days during Canadian Screen Week in April, including the 2022 Canadian Screen Awards show, which will broadcast on CBC and CBC Gem on April 10.

FILM NOMINATIONS

Best Motion Picture

“Drunken Birds” – Luc Déry, Kim McCraw

“Night of the Kings” – Yanick Létourneau

“Night Raiders” – Tara Woodbury, Paul Barkin, Ainsley Gardiner, Georgina Conder, Danis Goulet Scarborough – Shasha Nakhai

“Wildhood” – Gharrett Paon, Julie Baldassi, Bretten Hannam

Achievement in Art Direction / Production Design

Danny Haeberlin – “All My Puny Sorrows”

André-Line Beauparlant – “Drunken Birds”

Nigel Churcher – “The Exchange”

Jean Babin – “Maria Chapdelaine”

Arnaud Brisebois, Jean Babin, Ève Turcotte – “The Time Thief”

Achievement in Casting

Heidi Levitt – “All My Puny Sorrows”

Rene Haynes – “Night Raiders”

Jenny Lewis, Sara Kay – “The Retreat”

Shasha Nakhai, Rich Williamson – “Scarborough”

Stephanie Gorin – “Wildhood”

Achievement in Cinematography

Daniel Grant – “All My Puny Sorrows”

Tess Girard – “Drifting Snow”

Sara Mishara – “Drunken Birds”

Rich Williamson – “Scarborough”

Pierre Gill – “You Will Remember Me”

Achievement in Costume Design

Lea Carlson – “The Exchange”

Francesca Chamberland – “Maria Chapdelaine”

Kendra Terpenning – “Night Raiders”

Josée Castonguay – “The Time Thief”

Francesca Chamberland – “The Vinland Club”

Achievement in Direction

Anthony Scott Burns – “Come True”

Danis Goulet – “Night Raiders”

Philippe Grégoire – “The Noise of Engines”

Shasha Nakhai, Rich Williamson – “Scarborough”

Bretten Hannam – “Wildhood”

Achievement in Editing

Michelle Szemberg, Orlee Buium – “All My Puny Sorrows”

Dev Singh – “Cinema of Sleep”

Arthur Tarnowski – “Drunken Birds”

Yvann Thibaudeau – “Goodbye Happiness”

Aube Foglia – “Night of the Kings”

Achievement in Hair

Denis Parent, Jean-Luc Lapierre – “Confessions of a Hitman”

Debra Johnson – “The Exchange”

Martin Lapointe – “Maria Chapdelaine”

Janie Otis – “The Time Thief”

André Duval – “The Vinland Club”

Achievement in Make-Up

Erik Gosselin, Edwina Voda – “Brain Freeze”

Kristin Loeck, Calla-Syna Dreyer – “Dangerous”

Djina Caron – “Maria Chapdelaine”

Traci Loader – “Night Raiders”

Karlee Morse, Stephanie Pringle – “The Retreat”

Achievement in Music – Original Score

Jonathan Goldsmith – “All My Puny Sorrows”

Stephen Krecklo – “Between Waves”

Darren Fung – “Cinema of Sleep”

Suad Bushnaq – “Jasmine Road”

Spencer Creaghan – “Motherly”

Achievement in Music – Original Song

Jean Martin, Tanya Tagaq – “Bootlegger” – ‘Surface Nord’

David Braid – “Delia’s Gone” – ‘Ring Them Fantasy’

Nicolas Errèra, Craig Walker – “Goodbye Happiness” – ‘Drop the Rock’

Tika Simone, Casey Manierka-Quaile – “Learn to Swim” – ‘And Then We Don’t’

Erika Angell, Simon Angell – “Woman in Car” – ‘Lovers Are Falling’

Achievement in Sound Editing

Martin Gwynn Jones, Brent Pickett, Jane Tattersall, Brennan Mercer – “All My Puny Sorrows”

Sean Karp, Blag Ahilov, Will Preventis, Noah Siegel, Jakob Thiesen, Igor Bezuglov – “Dino Dana: The Movie”

Daniel Pellerin, Jeremy Fong, Kristi McIntyre – “Kicking Blood”

J.R. Fountain, Nelson Ferreira, Mark Dejczak, Robert Hegedus, Steve Hammond – “PAW Patrol: The Movie”

Krystin Hunter, Paul Germann, Stefana Fratila – “Scarborough”

Achievement in Sound Mixing

Joe Morrow, Lou Solakofski, Jonathan St. Clair, Thomas Dube – “All My Puny Sorrows”

Gavin Fernandes, Pierre Bertrand, Jo Caron, Giuseppe Petrella – “Brain Freeze”

Lou Solakofski, Graham Rogers, Stephen Marian, Alexis Feodoroff, Tim Chaproniere – “Night Raiders”

Bernard Gariépy Strobl, J.R. Fountain, Erik Culp – “PAW Patrol: The Movie”

Eric Taylor, Miles Roberts, Matt Chan – “Scarborough”

Achievement in Visual Effects

Alex Boothby – “All My Puny Sorrows”

Marc Côté, Michael Beaulac, Robert Rioux, Lisa Purisima, Maxime Lepage, Anouk Cazalis, Alex Harvey, Wesley Lemieux, Daniel Coupal, Randy Santandrea – “Brain Freeze”

Matthew J.R. Bishop, Ila Soleimani, Jeff Robinson, Aravindan Rajasingham, Gustavo Fernandes, Belma Abdicevic, Tom Perry, Steve Lowry, Nial Mc Fadden, Tarl Lambert – “Dino Dana: The Movie”

Martin Tori, Darwin Go, John Mariella, Frank Reuter – “Night Raiders”

Alain Lachance, Loïc Laurelut, Eric Clément, Marie-Claude Lafontaine – “The Time Thief”

Adapted Screenplay

David Bezmozgis, Erik Rutherford – “Charlotte”

Sylvain Guy – “Confessions of a Hitman”

Catherine Hernandez – “Scarborough”

Fred Pellerin – “The Time Thief”

Eric Tessier – “You Will Remember Me”

Best Stunt Coordination

Bill Ferguson – “Dangerous”

John Stead – “Pretty Hard Cases” – “Jellybeans”

Angelica Lisk-Hann – “The Retreat”

George Tchortov – “See For Me”

Original Screenplay

Danis Goulet – “Night Raiders”

Mark O’Brien – “The Righteous”

Kaveh Nabatian – “Sin La Habana”

Igor Drljaca – “The White Fortress”

Tabija Bretten Hannam – “Wildhood”

Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role

Rogelio Balagtas – “Islands”

Thomas Antony Olajide – “Learn to Swim”

Liam Diaz – “Scarborough”

Pavle Êemeriki – “The White Fortress”

Tabija Phillip Lewitski – “Wildhood”

Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role

David La Haye – “Confessions of a Hitman”

Claude Legault – “Drunken Birds”

Esteban Comilang – “Islands”

Mark O’Brien – “The Righteous”

Joshua Odjick – “Wildhood”

Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role

Julia Sarah Stone – “Come True”

Aviva Armour Ostroff – “Lune”

Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers – “Night Raiders”

Alana Hawley Purvis – “Range Roads”

Aliya Kanani – “Scarborough”

Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role

Marine Johnson – “Drunken Birds”

Gail Maurice – “Night Raiders”

Tanja Björk – “The Noise of Engines”

Kate Corbett – “The Righteous”

Cherish Violet Blood – “Scarborough”

Ted Rogers Best Feature Length Documentary

“Captive” – Mellissa Fung, Stuart Coxe

“Kímmapiiyipitssini: The Meaning of Empathy” – Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers, David Christensen, Lori Lozinski

“My Tree” – Jason Sherman, Sonya Di Rienzo, Aeschylus Poulos, Matt Code

“One of Ours” – Yasmine Mathurin, Laura Perlmutter, Jennifer Kawaja, Andrew Smith

“Prayer for a Lost Mitten” – Jean-François Lesage

Best Cinematography in a Feature Length Documentary

Nicholas Castel, Gabriel Swift, Bronson Whytcross, John Fulton – “Coextinction”

Rita Leistner – “Forest for the Trees”

Patrick McLaughlin – “Kímmapiiyipitssini: The Meaning of Empathy”

Vince Arvidson – “The Magnitude of All Things”

Marianne Ploska – “Prayer for a Lost Mitten”

Best Editing in a Feature Length Documentary

Sophie Farkas Bolla – “The Gig is Up”

Natalie Lamoureux – “I Might Be Dead By Tomorrow”

Hans Olson – “Kímmapiiyipitssini: The Meaning of Empathy”

Jennifer Abbott – “The Magnitude of All Things”

Ben Lawrence – “My Tree”

Best Short Documentary

“Babushka” – Kristina Wagenbauer

“The Brother” – Jérémie Battaglia, Amélie Lambert Bouchard

“Nalujuk Night” – Jennie Williams, Latonia Hartery, Kat Baulu, Rohan Fernando, Annette Clarke

“Nuisance Bear” – Jack Weisman, Gabriela Osio Vanden

“Still Processing” – Sophy Romvari

Best Live Action Short Drama

“Fanmi” – Sandrine Brodeur-Desrosiers, François Bonneau, Carmine Pierre-Dufour

“Girls Shouldn’t Walk Alone at Night” – Katerine Martineau, Guillaume Collin

“In the Jam Jar” – Étienne Hansez, Colin Nixon

“Like the Ones I Used to Know” – Annie St-Pierre, Sarah Mannering, Fanny Drew

“Ousmane” – Jorge Camarotti

Best Animated Short

“Angakusajaujuq: The Shaman’s Apprentice” – Zacharias Kunuk, Neil Christopher, Nadia Mike, Jonathan Frantz

“Boobs” – Marie Valade

“Flowing Home” – Sandra Desmazières, Dora Benousilio, Julie Roy

“The Hangman at Home” – Michelle Kranot, Uri Kranot, Lana Tankosa Nikolic, Avi Amar, Katayoun Dibamehr, Emmanuel-Alain Raynal, Pierre Baussaron, Marc Bertrand, Julie Roy

“Meneath: The Hidden Island of Ethics” – Terril Calder, Jelena Popovic

John Dunning Best First Feature Film Award

Martin Edralin – “Islands”

Danis Goulet – “Night Raiders”

Philippe Grégoire – “The Noise of Engines”

Shasha Nakhai, Rich Williamson – “Scarborough”

Kaveh Nabatian – “Sin La Habana”

TELEVISION NOMINATIONS

Best TV Movie

“The Christmas Setup”

“The Color Of Love”

“Faith Heist”

“I Was Lorena Bobbitt”

“Midnight at the Magnolia”

Best Drama Series

“Coroner”

“Moonshine”

“The North Water”

“Transplant”

“Vikings”

Best Comedy Series

“Jann”

“Kim’s Convenience”

“Letterkenny”

“Sort Of”

“Strays”

Best News or Information Series

“APTN Investigates”

“CBC Marketplace”

“The Fifth Estate”

Best Reality/Competition Program or Series

“Big Brother Canada”

“Blown Away”

“Canada’s Drag Race”

“Fire Masters”

“Top Chef Canada”

Best Sketch Comedy Program or Series

“Humour Resources”

“Roast Battle Canada”

“TallBoyz”

“This Hour Has 22 Minutes”

Best Lifestyle Program or Series

“Island of Bryan”

“Mary Makes It Easy”

“Motel Makeover Netflix”

“Property Brothers: Forever Home”

“Scott’s Vacation House Rules”

Best Live Entertainment Special

“2020 Scotiabank Giller Prize”

“etalk Live at the Oscars”

“Junos 2021”

“TIFF Tribute Awards”

Donald Brittain Award for Best Social/Political Documentary Program

“Big News”

“Dispatches from a Field Hospital”

“Ghosts of Afghanistan”

“No Responders Left Behind”

“We Know the Truth: Stories to Inspire Reconciliation”

Best History Documentary Program or Series

“British Columbia: An Untold History”

“History Erased”

“How to Start a Revolution”

“Meet and Eat at Lee’s Garden”

“Searching for Secrets”

Best Talk Program or Series

“Artists & Icons: Indigenous Entertainers in Canada”

“The Marilyn Denis Show”

“Power Play”

“Rosemary Barton Live”

“The Social”

Rob Stewart Award for Best Science or Nature Documentary Program or Series

“Borealis”

“Inside The Great Vaccine Race”

“Kids Vs. Screens”

“Kingdom of the Polar Bears”

“The Last Walrus”

Best Biography or Arts Documentary Program or Series

“CBC Arts: Exhibitionists”

“Oscar Peterson: Black + White”

“Terry Fox: The Power Of One”

“This is Pop!”

“Writing the Land”

Best Documentary Program

“Being Black in Halifax”

“Catching a Serial Killer: Bruce McArthur”

“Dead Man’s Switch: A Crypto Mystery”

“The Face of Anonymous”

“Fresh Water”

Best Animated Program or Series

“Corner Gas Animated”

“Daniel Tiger’s Neighbourhood”

“Go, Dog. Go!”

“The Snoopy Show”

“Wild Kratts: Cats and Dogs”

Best Pre-School Program or Series

“Dino Ranch”

“Happy House of Frightenstein”

“Miss Persona”

“PAW Patrol”

“Pikwik Pack”

Best Children’s or Youth Fiction Program or Series

“Endlings”

“The Hardy Boys”

“Lockdown”

“Odd Squad Mobile Unit”

Best Children’s or Youth Non-Fiction Program or Series

“All-Round Champion”

“Gabby’s Farm”

“How Do You Feel?”

“My Home, My Life!”

Best Live Sports Event

“2021 CFL Season Opener”

“2021 IIHF Women’s World Championship Gold Medal Game”

“2021 Stanley Cup Final Game 4”

“Toronto Raptors vs Denver Nuggets – All-Female Broadcast”

Best Sports Program or Series

“Anyone’s Game”

“Nike’s Big Bet”

“Tim and Friends”

“Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on CBC”

Best Variety or Entertainment Special

“The 2021 Governor General’s Performing Arts Awards”

“Canada’s Drag Race Anniversary Extravaganza”

“etalk: A Day To Listen, Learn and Remember”

“Indspire Awards”

“New Year’s Eve”

Best Local Newscast

“CBC Winnipeg News at 6”

“CityNews at 6”

“CTV News Toronto at 6”

“CTV News Vancouver at 6”

Best Factual Series

“Employable Me”

“For Heaven’s Sake”

“Highway Thru Hell”

“Search and Rescue: North Shore”

“Yukon Harvest”

Best National Newscast

“APTN National News”

“CBC News: The National”

“CTV National News with Lisa LaFlamme”

“Global National”

Best News or Information Program

“CBC Marketplace: The Truth About Your Lifesaving PPE”

“CTV National News at Home: 2020 Year in Review”

“The Fifth Estate: 13 Deadly Hours”

“W5: COVID: Year 2”

Best Live News Special

“Breakfast Television: The Truth About Reconciliation”

“CBC News Special: Installation of the 30th Governor General Mary Simon”

“CTV News Special: HRH Prince Philip 1921-2021”

Best Entertainment News Program or Series

“Entertainment Tonight Canada”

“etalk”

“etalk Presents: Simu Liu Hometown Hero”

“Best Morning Show”

Breakfast Television

“Citytv”

“CBC News: Morning Live”

“CTV Morning Live CTV”

“CTV Your Morning”