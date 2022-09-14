‘Katy Keane’ star Camille Hyde, ‘Chicago Med’s’ Ben Edlin to Star in Psychological Thriller ‘Mindwash’ (EXCLUSIVE)

“Kate Keane” star Camille Hyde and “Chicago Med’s” Ben Edlin are set to star in psychological thriller “Mindwash.”

The feature was written, directed and produced by Beatrice Brigitte (“Gotham”). It marks Brigitte’s directorial feature debut.

Producing alongside Brigitte are Nichole Galicia (“Django Unchained”) and Kazy Tauginas (“The Equalizer 2”).

“Mindwash” tells the story of motivational speaker Billy Seldom (Edlin) – slogan: “Think for Yourself” – who is about to become a global sensation when a catastrophic event hits the world. He soon spirals into self-destruction, while his co-dependent relationship with girlfriend Natalie (Hyde) also takes a hit.

“Billy tries to find his place in a world now spiraling out of control and exemplifying the lack of individual thinking,” reads the logline. “Billy must now ask himself if he really ‘thinks for himself.'”

“Mindwash” includes a soundtrack by Wynne Bennett (“Space Jam: A New Legacy”) while director of photography is Orlando Briones (“Bully”).

Charles Reimer and Isabella Reimer exec produce.

Lon Haber & Co | IPPR will be screening the film for buyers by appointment.

“We’re beyond thrilled to introduce ‘Mindwash’ to buyers for the first time in Toronto,” said Lon Haber, founder and CEO of Lon Haber & Co | IPPR. “Beatrice and her amazing team of filmmakers have created a masterpiece that speaks to global audiences in a very powerful way. The film raises the genre bar to new level and is commercially viable while remaining true to its core message and artistic integrity all at the same time.”

Brigitte said: “’Mindwash’ in itself has been an incredible experience from beginning to end. Each cast and crew member is equally pivotal in creating what became not only a feature film, but a work of art and a chilling love letter to society and the human race.”

Galicia added: “Producing ‘Mindwash’ with Beatrice Brigitte was like a masterclass in work ethic, grit and leaping tall buildings in a single bound. I take my hat off to Beatrice who gracefully sidestepped obstacles while keeping us all on track, motivated and on budget. And, as if she weren’t already wearing enough hats as producer, writer, director; when my ‘1883’ film schedule made it impossible to play Chloe in ‘Mindwash’ she stepped into the role and the rest is movie magic.”

Check out the trailer below: