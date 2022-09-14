Jordana Brewster-Starrer ‘Who Invited Charlie?’ North America Sales Rights Picked Up by CAA Media Finance (EXCLUSIVE)

CAA Media Finance has snapped up the North American sales rights to “Who Invited Charlie?”

The film will have its world market premiere at TIFF via CAA and Lon Haber & Co.

“Who Invited Charlie?” stars Jordana Brewster (“Fast & Furious 7”) as Rosie, Adam Pally (“Happy Endings”) as Charlie, Reid Scott (“Veep”) as Phil and Dylan Penn (“Flag Day”) as Jess.

In the film, Scott plays Phil Schreiber, a hedge fund manager, who flees to the Hamptons alongside his wife Rosie and the couple’s son as the COVID-19 pandemic takes hold. Things take a strange turn when Schreiber’s college roommate Charlie (Pally) turns up with not entirely altruistic intentions. Although Charlie is popular with Schreiber’s wife and son, he is also the bearer of some of the duo’s darkest college secrets.

“As Charlie makes himself at home, secrets are revealed that threaten to do more harm than the virus they’re all hiding out from,” reads the logline

Xosha Roquemore (“The Mindy Project”) and Peter Dager round out the cast.

Nicholas Schutt (“Outer Banks”) wrote the screenplay.

“Who Invited Charlie?” will next play the New York Film Festival and Hamptons International Film Festival.

Jason Dubin (“The Babysitters”), Perry Street Films and Nicholas Schutt produce. David Frankel (“Devil Wears Prada”) is exec. producing alongside Jordana Brewster and Adam Pally. Manrique and Scott are producing.

Brewster is repped by Liz York at Principal Entertainment and Tracy Brennan and Jamie Feld at CAA; Pally is repped by 3 Arts Entertainment and UTA; Scott is repped by Gersh, Impression Entertainment and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher; Penn is repped by Heather Nunn at Anonymous Content and Tracy Brennan and Andrea Weintraub at CAA; Schutt is repped by LIT Entertainment, Verve and attorney, Stephen Clark; Roquemore is repped by UTA and Authentic Talent; Dager is represented by Namoff & Company and The Gersh Agency.

Check out the an exclusive scene from the film below: