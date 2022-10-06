Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories Expands With U.K. Office, Taps Sarah Harvey As Creative Director

Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories has launched a U.K. office led by Sarah Harvey (“Ticket to Paradise”).

Harvey, who boasts a two decades long career in film and high-end drama, joins the company as a producer and creative director. She has previously worked at production companies including Blueprint Pictures, Intermedia Films and Working Title Films.

Harvey took up the her new role in August.

She has previously worked on productions including “Strangers,” which starred Claire Foy, Paul Mescal and Jamie Bell, for Searchlight Pictures and the film “The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel,” directed by John Madden and starring Judi Dench and Maggie Smith. She also co-produced Colin Farrell starrer “In Bruges,” directed by Martin McDonagh.

Made Up Stories, which has productions offices in L.A. and Sydney, Australia, is responsible for projects including the recent Netflix hit “Anatomy of a Scandal,” which stars Sienna Miller and Michelle Dockery.

“I’ve long admired Bruna’s tenacity and stellar storytelling instincts and I’m thrilled to have joined the incredibly talented Made Up Stories Team,” said Harvey.

Papandrea said on behalf of Made Up Stories: “As we build Made Up Stories globally the most important thing remains collaborating with great people who not only excel creatively but are true leaders. Sarah and I have a long history and have always been so aligned on the aspirations we have for the ambitious stories we want to tell and the people we want to work with we couldn’t be more excited for Sarah to join our already brilliant team.”