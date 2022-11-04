‘Aftersun,’ ‘Blue Jean’ Lead British Independent Film Awards Nominations

Charlotte Wells’ “Aftersun” and Georgia Oakley’s “Blue Jean” led the nominations at the 2022 British Independent Film Awards (BIFA) with 16 and 13 nods respectively.

Sebastián Lelio’s “The Wonder” followed with 12 nominations, Oliver Hermanus’ “Living” nine and Peter Strickland’s “Flux Gourmet” seven.

From this year, the awards are permanently going gender neutral for acting categories with the traditional best and supporting actress and actor awards being replaced by best lead performance, best supporting performance, best joint lead performance — for performances that are the joint focus of the film — and best ensemble.

The nominations were revealed at London’s Everyman Broadgate cinema by hosts, actors Sam Clafin (“Peaky Blinders”) and Kosar Ali (double BIFA winner for “Rocks”).

BIFA NOMINATIONS 2022

The Richard Harris Award For Outstanding Contribution By An Actor To British Film

To Be Announced

Best British Independent Film

“Aftersun” – Charlotte Wells, Barry Jenkins, Mark Ceryak, Adele Romanski, Amy Jackson

“Blue Jean” – Georgia Oakley, Hélène Sifre

“Good Luck To You, Leo Grande” – Sophie Hyde, Katy Brand, Debbie Gray, Adrian Politowski

“Living” – Oliver Hermanus, Kazuo Ishiguro, Stephen Woolley, Elizabeth Karlsen

“The Wonder” – Sebastián Lelio, Emma Donoghue, Alice Birch, Juliette Howell, Andrew Lowe, Tessa Ross, Ed Guiney

Best Director Sponsored By Sky Cinema

Oliver Hermanus – “Living”

Sophie Hyde – “Good Luck To You, Leo Grande”

Sebastián Lelio – “The Wonder”

Georgia Oakley – “Blue Jean”

Charlotte Wells – “Aftersun”

Best Screenplay

Katy Brand – “Good Luck To You, Leo Grande”

Kazuo Ishiguro – “Living”

Sebastián Lelio, Alice Birch, Emma Donoghue – “The Wonder”

Georgia Oakley – “Blue Jean”

Charlotte Wells – “Aftersun”

Best Lead Performance

Sally Hawkins – “The Lost King”

Cosmo Jarvis – “It Is In Us All”

Emma Mackey – “Emily”

Rosy McEwen – “Blue Jean”

Bill Nighy – “Living”

Florence Pugh – “The Wonder”

Emily Watson “God’s Creatures”

Hala Zein – “Nezouh”

Best Supporting Performance

Zoey Deutch – “The Outfit”

Aisling Franciosi – “God’s Creatures”

Lucy Halliday – “Blue Jean”

Kerrie Hayes – “Blue Jean”

Zainab Joda – “Our River… Our Sky”

Fatma Mohamed – “Flux Gourmet”

Paul Mescal – “God’s Creatures”

Fionn Whitehead – “Emily”

Aimee Lou Wood – “Living”

Best Joint Lead Performance

Frankie Corio, Paul Mescal – “Aftersun”

Daryl Mccormack, Emma Thompson – “Good Luck To You, Leo Grande”

Jessie Buckley, Rory Kinnear – “Men”

Tamara Lawrance, Letitia Wright – “The Silent Twins”



Best Ensemble Performance

“Blue Jean” ensemble including Rosy Mcewen, Kerrie Hayes, Lucy Halliday, Lydia Page, Stacy Abalogun, Farrah Cave, Amy Booth-Steel

“Emily” ensemble including Amelia Gething, Emma Mackey, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Fionn Whitehead, Alexandra Dowling, Gemma Jones, Adrian Dunbar

“Flux Gourmet” ensemble including Makis Papadimitriou, Gwendoline Christie, Asa Butterfield, Fatma Mohamed, Ariane Labed, Richard Bremmer

“Our River… Our Sky” ensemble including Zainab Joda, Darina Al Joundi, Amed Hashimi, Mahmoud Abo Al Abbas, Basim Hajar, Labwa Arab, Meriam Abbas, Siham Mustafa

“The Wonder” ensemble including Kíla Lord Cassidy, Florence Pugh, Tom Burke, Toby Jones, Niamh Algar, Elaine Cassidy, Ciarán Hinds, Brían F. O’Byrne, Josie Walker

Breakthrough Performance Sponsored By Netflix

Frankie Corio – “Aftersun”

Leo Long – “I Used To Be Famous”

Kíla Lord Cassidy – “The Wonder”

Rosy McEwen – “Blue Jean”

Safia Oakley-Green – “The Origin”

The Douglas Hickox Award (Best Debut Director) Sponsored By BBC Film

Andrew Cumming – “The Origin”

Thomas Hardiman – “Medusa Deluxe”

Frances O’connor – “Emily”

Georgia Oakley – “Blue Jean”

Charlotte Wells – “Aftersun”

Best Debut Director – Feature Documentary

Kathryn Ferguson – “Nothing Compares”

Victoria Fiore – “Nascondino” [“Hide & Seek”]

Leah Gordon, Eddie Hutton Mills – “Kanaval”

Jono McLeod – “My Old School”

Becky Hutner – “Fashion Reimagined”

Breakthrough Producer Sponsored By Pinewood And Shepperton Studios

Aleksandra Bilić, Jennifer Corcoran – “Nascondino” [Hide & Seek”]

Paul Kennedy “Nightride” [also Produced By Jon Silk]

Rupert Majendie – “Brian And Charles”

Nadira Murray – “Winners” [also Produced By Paul Welsh]

Hélène Sifre – “Blue Jean”

Best Debut Screenwriter Sponsored By Film4

Shane Crowley – “God’s Creatures”

David Earl, Chris Hayward – “Brian And Charles”

Ruth Greenberg – “The Origin”

Georgia Oakley – “Blue Jean”

Charlotte Wells – “Aftersun”

The Raindance Discovery Award

“Electric Malady” – Marie Lidén, Aimara Reques

“Fadia’s Tree” – Sarah Beddington, Susan Simnett

“Off The Rails” – Peter Day, Grant Keir, Rob Alexander

“Rebellion” – Elena Sánchez Bellot, Maia Kenworthy, Kat Mansoor

“Winners” – Hassan Nazer, Nadira Murray, Paul Welsh

Best Feature Documentary Sponsored By Intermission

“My Childhood, My Country – 20 Years In Afghanistan” – Phil Grabsky, Shoaib Sharifi, Amanda Wilkie

“My Old School” – Jono Mcleod, John Archer, Olivia Lichtenstein

“Nascondino” [Hide & Seek”] – Victoria Fiore, Jennifer Corcoran, Aleksandra Bilić

“Nothing Compares” – Kathryn Ferguson, Eleanor Emptage, Michael Mallie

“Young Plato” – Neasa Ní Chianáin, Declan Mcgrath, David Rane

Best British Short Film Supported By BFI Network

“A Fox In The Night” – Keeran Anwar Blessie, Benjamin Jacob Smith Honesty Roxy Rezvany, Emily Renée, Elly Camisa

“Sandstorm” – Seemab Gul, Abid Aziz Merchant

“Scale” – Joseph Pierce, Hélène Mitjavile

“Too Rough” – Sean Lìonadh, Ross Mckenzie, Alfredo Covelli

Best International Independent Film Sponsored By Champagne Taittinger

“All The Beauty And The Bloodshed” – Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin, Yoni Golijov

“Close” – Lukas Dhont, Angelo Tijssens, Michiel Dhont, Dirk Impens

“Decision To Leave” Park Chan-wook, Chung Seo-kyung

“Everything Everywhere All At Once” – Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Jonathan Wang, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Mike Larocca

“The Worst Person In The World” – Joachim Trier, Eskil Vogt, Andrea Berentsen Ottmar, Thomas Robsahm

Best Casting Sponsored By Casting Society & Spotlight

Shaheen Baig – “Blue Jean”

Leila Bertrand – “Our River… Our Sky”

Kharmel Cochrane – “The Silent Twins”

Kahleen Crawford – “Living”

Lucy Pardee – “Aftersun”

Best Costume Design

Jenny Beavan – “Mrs Harris Goes To Paris”

Saffron Cullane – “Flux Gourmet”

Odile Dicks-Mireaux – “The Wonder”

Frank Gallacher – “Aftersun”

Sandy Powell – “Living”

Best Cinematography Sponsored By Dirty Looks & Kodak

Alfredo De Juan – “Nascondino” [“Hide & Seek”]

Rob Hardy – “Men”

Joel Honeywell – “Kanaval”

Gregory Oke – “Aftersun”

Ari Wegner – “The Wonder”

Best Editing

Joanna Crickmay – “Elizabeth: A Portrait In Parts”

Izabella Curry – “Blue Jean”

Mátyás Fekete – “Flux Gourmet”

Mick Mahon – “Nothing Compares”

Blair McClendon – “Aftersun”

Best Original Music Sponsored By Universal Music Publishing

Danny Bensi, Saunder Jurriaans – “God’s Creatures”

Oliver Coates – “Aftersun”

Matthew Herbert – “The Wonder”

Adam Janota Bzowski “The Origin”

Ben Salisbury, Geoff Barrow – “Men”

Best Effects

Chris Marshall – “The Feast”

David Simpson – “Men”

Ahmed Yousry – “Nezouh”

Best Sound Supported By Halo

Tim Harrison, Raoul Brand, Cassandra Rutledge – “Flux Gourmet”

Glenn Freemantle, Ben Barker, Gillian Dodders, Howard Bargoff, Mitch Low – “Men”

Jovan Ajder – “Aftersun”

Hugh Fox, Ben Baird – “The Wonder”

Dom Corbisiero, Dai Shell – “The Feast”

Best Make-Up & Hair Design

Oya Aygör, Murat Çağin – “Aftersun”

Morna Ferguson, Lorri Ann King – “The Wonder”

Siobhan Harper-Ryan – “Flux Gourmet”

Niamh Morrison – “The Origin”

Eugene Souleiman, Scarlett O’Connell – “Medusa Deluxe”

Best Music Supervision

Lucy Bright – “Aftersun

Phil Canning – “The Phantom Of The Open”

Rupert Hollier – “Living”

Best Production Design

Fletcher Jarvis – “Flux Gourmet”

Grant Montgomery – “The Wonder”

Helen Scott – “Living”

Billur Turan – “Aftersun”

Gary Williamson – “Medusa Deluxe”