‘All the Beauty and the Bloodshed,‘ ’Decision to Leave’ Among British Independent Film Awards Nominations Longlist

The British Independent Film Awards (BIFAs) have revealed the nomination longlists for Best Feature Documentary and Best International Independent Film categories. In addition, BIFA’s Raindance Discovery Award longlist has also been unveiled.

Of the 15 films longlisted for Best Feature Documentary, eight are directed by women. The 17 films longlisted for Best International Independent Film have already won top prizes from this year’s premier international festivals.

The final five nominations in each category will be announced in early November and winners will be revealed at the 25th annual BIFA ceremony on Dec. 4.

Best International Independent Film Sponsored By Champagne Taittinger

“Alcarràs” – Carla Simón, María Zamora, Stefan Schmitz, Tono Folguera, Sergi Moreno

“All The Beauty And The Bloodshed” – Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, Nan Goldin, Yoni Golijov, John S. Lyons

“Argentina, 1985” – Santiago Mitre, Mariano Llinás, Axel Kuschevatzky, Federico Posternak, Agustina Llambi Campbell, Ricardo Darín, Santiago Carabante, Chino Darín, Victoria Alonso

“Broker” – Kore-eda Hirokazu, Lee Eugene

“Close” – Lukas Dhont, Angelo Tijssens, Michiel Dhont, Dirk Impens

“Decision To Leave” – Park Chan-wook, Chung Seo-kyung

“Everything Everywhere All At Once” – Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, Joe Russo Anthony Russo, Mike Larocca

“Full Time” – Éric Gravel, Raphaëlle Delauche, Nicolas Sanfaute

“Hit The Road” – Panah Panahi, Mastaneh Mohajer

“La Mif” – Fred Baillif, Véronique Vergari, Agnès Boutruche

“More Than Ever” – Emily Atef, Lars Hubrich, Xénia Maingot

“Murina” – Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović, Danijel Pek, Rodrigo Teixeira

“Navalny” – Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller, Shane Boris

“Playground” – Laura Wandel, Stéphane Lhoest

“Return To Dust” – Li Ruijun, Qin Hong, Zhang Min, Li Yan

“The Quiet Girl” – Colm Bairéad, Cleona Ní Chrualaoi

“The Worst Person In The World” – Joachim Trier, Eskil Vogt, Andrea Berentsen Ottmar, Thomas Robsahm

Best Feature Documentary Sponsored By Intermission Film

“A Bunch Of Amateurs” – Kim Hopkins, Margareta Szabo

“A Story Of Bones” – Joseph Curran, Dominic Aubrey De Vere, Yvonne Isimeme Ibazebo

“Electric Malady” – Marie Lidén, Aimara Reques

“Fadia’s Tree” – Sarah Beddington, Susan Simnett

“Fashion Reimagined” – Becky Hutner, Lindsay Lowe, Andrea Van Beuren

“Kanaval” Leah Gordon, Eddie Hutton Mills, Natasha Dack Ojumu

“My Childhood, My Country – 20 Years In Afghanistan” – Phil Grabsky, Shoaib Sharifi, Amanda Wilkie

“My Old School ” – Jono Mcleod, John Archer, Olivia Lichtenstein

“Nascondino” (“Hide And Seek”) – Victoria Fiore, Aleksandra Bilić, Jennifer Corcoran

“Nothing Compares” – Kathryn Ferguson, Eleanor Emptage, Michael Mallie

“Rebellion” – Elena Sánchez Bellot, Maia Kenworthy, Kat Mansoor

“The Princess” – Ed Perkins, Simon Chinn, Jonathan Chinn

“The Story Of Film: A New Generation” – Mark Cousins, John Archer

“This Much I Know To Be True” – Andrew Dominik, Amy James, Isaac Hoff

“Young Plato” – Declan Mcgrath, Neasa Ní Chianáin, David Rane

This year’s Raindance Discovery Award longlist highlights 12 films, comprising six features and six documentaries. Three of the films are set to screen at this year’s Raindance Film Festival: “Winners,” “When We Speak” and “Swede Caroline.”

BIFA Raindance Discovery Award

“A Clever Woman” – Jon Sanders, Anna Mottram

“Donna” – Jay Bedwani, Dewi Gregory

“Electric Malady – Marie Lidén, Aimara Reques

“Fadia’s Tree” – Sarah Beddington, Susan Simnett

“Inland” – Fridtjof Ryder, Henry Richmond, Louis Paine

“Off The Rails” – Peter Day, Grant Keir, Rob Alexander

“Rebellion” – Maia Kenworthy, Elena Sánchez Bellot, Kat Mansoor

“Swede Caroline” – Finn Bruce, Brook Driver, Anthony Toma

“The Fence” – William Stone, Adam Pickford, Guy Davies

“Wayfinder” – Larry Achiampong

“When We Speak” – Tas Brooker, James Wiseman

“Winners” – Hassan Nazer, Nadira Murray, Paul Welsh