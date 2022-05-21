Showcase Spotlights Emerging British Talent

In the run-up to Cannes, the British Film Institute and the British Council held the Great8 showcase, which presented eight U.K. films from emerging filmmakers. Here are the films selected:

“Aftersun” (drama)

Director/writer: Charlotte Wells

Cast: Paul Mescal, Frankie Corio, Celia Rowlson-Hall

Sales: Charades

Sophie reflects on the shared joy and private melancholy of a holiday she took with her father 20 years earlier. Memories real and imagined fill the gaps between miniDV footage as she tries to reconcile the father she knew with the man she didn’t.

“Birchanger Green” (sci-fi)

Director/writer: Moin Hussain

Cast: Faraz Ayub, Natalie Gavin, Claire Rushbrook, Simon Nagra

Sales: Bankside Films

Adam lives a solitary life. Upon hearing that his estranged father has died, he finds himself in search of answers. Piecing together a complicated image of a man he never knew, Adam starts to become convinced he is descended from an alien race.

“Blue Jean” (drama)

Director/writer: Georgia Oakley

Cast: Rosy McEwen, Kerrie Hayes, Lucy Halliday

Sales: Film Constellation

In an intolerant climate, Jean is forced to lead a double life. During the week, she’s a respected teacher; at the weekend she slips into the gay scene. But when a student confronts her in a lesbian bar, Jean is pushed to extreme lengths to save her job and her sanity.

“Enys Men” (horror)

Director/writer: Mark Jenkin

Cast: Mary Woodvine, Edward Rowe, Flo Crowe, John Woodvine

Sales: Protagonist Pictures

On an uninhabited island in the Celtic Sea, a wildlife volunteer’s daily observations of a rare flower takes a dark turn into the strange and metaphysical.

“A Gaza Weekend” (comedy)

Director: Basil Khalil

Writers: Basil Khalil, Daniel Chan

Cast: Loai Noufi, Stephen Mangan, Mouna Hawa, Maria Zreik

Sales: Protagonist Pictures

Israel is sealed off after the outbreak of a deadly virus and Gaza has become the safest place in the region, leaving a British journalist and his Israeli girlfriend trapped on the wrong side of the border. Two Palestinian street merchants promise a way out.

“Kensuke’s Kingdom” (animated family adventure)

Directors: Kirk Hendry, Neil Boyle

Writer: Frank Cottrell-Boyce

Cast: Sally Hawkins, Cillian Murphy, Raffey Cassidy, Aaron MacGregor, Ken Wanatabe

Sales: Bankside Films

A young boy, shipwrecked on a remote island, discovers he is not alone when he clashes with an old Japanese soldier marooned there since World War II. But as dangerous invaders appear on the horizon, they join forces to save their fragile island paradise.

“Scrapper” (comedy drama)

Director/writer: Charlotte Regan

Cast: Harris Dickinson, Olivia Brady, Lola Campbell, Ambreen Razia

Sales: Charades

Georgie is a 12-year-old girl who lives on her own. Her apartment is filled with magic — the resident spiders are constantly making snarky comments and she seems to be building a strange tower into the sky from her mom’s bedroom. When her estranged father turns up out of blue, she’s forced to confront what’s really going on.

“Sweet Sue” (comedy-drama)

Director/writer: Leo Leigh

Cast: Maggie O’Neill, Tony Pitts, Harry Trevaldwyn

Sales: Hanway Films

Sue meets a mysterious biker called Ron at a funeral and sparks fly. But when Ron introduces her to his social-media influencer son, Anthony, Sue finds herself in an increasingly surreal battle of wills with this ambitious teenager.