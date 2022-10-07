British Association for Screen Entertainment Award Winners 2022

The British Association for Screen Entertainment (BASE) honored distributors, retailers, media owners, producers and suppliers across the home entertainment spectrum on Thursday evening (Oct. 6).
Hosted by BBC presenter Ayo Akinwolere, winners on the night included Universal Pictures, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Warner Bros. Discovery and Altitude Film.
Every year, the BASE awards are a fantastic opportunity for the home entertainment community to come together and celebrate the successes but also the resilience and agility of our industry,” said Liz Bales, chief executive for BASE. “I’d like to extend my huge congratulations to everyone who entered and won last night; the standard of submissions, once again, demonstrates the brilliance of our category, and completely blew us and the judges away. A massive thank you, as always, to the BASE team for putting together such a memorable night and of course, to our fantastic judges and supporters who make evenings like this possible.”
Check out the full list of winners below:
2021 Digital Distributor of the Year
Warner Bros. Discovery
2021 Physical Distributor of the Year
Warner Bros. Discovery
2021 Independent Label of the Year – Digital
Lionsgate UK
2021 Independent Label of the Year – Physical
BBC Studios
2021 Title of the Year
“No Time to Die“
Warner Bros. Discovery, Universal Pictures & MGM
Best in Class – Packaging
“Inglourious Basterds: Total Basterds Edition”
Universal Pictures
Best in Class – Social/PR
“Spider-Man: No Way Home”
Sony Pictures Entertainment
Campaign of the Year for Catalogue – Multiple
“The Thing” 4K UHD Special Edition & The John Carpenter 4K Collection
Universal Pictures & Studiocanal
Campaign of the Year for Catalogue – Single
“Inglourious Basterds: Total Basterds Edition”
Universal Pictures
Campaign of the Year for Independent Film – Sponsored by British Independent Film Awards (BIFA)
“Minari”
Altitude Film Entertainment
Campaign of the Year for New Release Film – Non-Traditional
“Minari”
Altitude Film Entertainment
Campaign of the Year for New Release Film – Over £15m Box Office – Traditional
“Ghostbusters: Afterlife”
Sony Pictures Entertainment
Campaign of the Year for New Release Film – Up to £15m Box Office – Traditional
“Spider-Man: No Way Home”
Sony Pictures Entertainment
Campaign of the Year for Specialist
“Bisping: The Michael Bisping Story”
Universal Pictures
Campaign of the Year for TV
“Game of Thrones: The Iron Anniversary”
Warner Bros. Discovery
Creative Marketing Initiative of the Year
“Alexa x Venom Voice Activation”
Sony Pictures Entertainment
Hidden Gem
“The Father”
Lionsgate UK
Outstanding Innovation
“Streaming ‘Live’ to Your Living Room: Stand-Up Comedy with Eddie Izzard and Dylan Moran”
Universal Pictures
Digital Retailer of the Year
Amazon Prime Video
Physical Retailer of the Year
HMV
Retailer / Platform Initiative of the Year
Dogwoof
Category Hero – Innovation
Kyle Daniels, Fetch Media
Will Attard, Warner Bros. Discovery
Category Hero – Content Protection
Joanna Betts, Corsearch
Ruth Parkinson, The Walt Disney Company
Roz Cochrane-Gough, Universal Pictures
Trevor Albery, Warner Bros. Discovery
Category Hero – Diversity & Inclusion
Leo Pearlman, Fulwell 73
Phoebe Arthur, Fulwell 73
Sania Haq, AudienceNet
Category Hero – Leadership
Rudy Osorio, Rarewaves
Sima Westley, Warner Bros. Discovery
Sarah Stanley, Spirit Entertainment
Category Hero – Operations
Adam Rothwell, ASDA
Ben Stoddart, British Film Institute (BFI)
Fiona Ball, BBC Studios
Jo Harris, Spirit Entertainment
Rosie Burbidge, Sony Pictures
Ted Hodgson, BBC Studios
Category Hero – Sustainability
Dee Davison, Deluxe
Ruth Parkinson, The Walt Disney Company