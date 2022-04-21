BritBox International to Launch in Scandinavia on April 28

BritBox, the ITV and the BBC’s streaming service, is set to roll out across the Nordics with a raft of original programming on April 28.

BritBox International will launch in Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland, and will include BritBox Originals, exclusive new series, as well as TV classics.

The slate will boast true crime dramas “Stonehouse” (pictured), starring Matthew Macfadyen and Keeley Hawes and “The Thief, His Wife, and the Canoe,” starring Eddie Marsan; light-hearted murder mystery series “Sister Boniface Mysteries,” starring Lorna Watson and Jerry Iwu, on top of the lush period drama “The Confessions of Frannie Langton” with Sophie Cookson and Jodhi May. New titles will also bow on the streamer every month, for instance Idris Elba’s “Fight School” and “Anne” starring award-winner Maxine Peake.

Britbox kicked off its international roll out with launches in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and South Africa.

“Adding fresh Originals to our deep range of genres and quality classics is a powerful combination that has just helped us surpass 2.5 million subscribers around the world,” said Reemah Sakaan, BritBox International CEO.

The exclusive lifestyle content available on Britbox International will also include seasons 17 and 18 of Masterchef UK and the police series “Line of Duty.”

“We know that Nordic viewers are huge fans of British TV, and we’re sure they’ll be hooked on the content we’ll be including in BritBox from launch,” said Neale Dennett, BritBox International’s new markets launch director.

“Signing up is easy with our seven day free trial, and provides the immediate ability to binge-watch favourites like Peaky Blinders, Vera, The Office, and classics such as Absolutely Fabulous, Blackadder and Prime Suspect,” said Dennett.

BritBox will also be available for C More subscribers in Denmark, Finland and Sweden* and on TV 2 Play in Norway.